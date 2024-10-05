Aspiring finance professionals were urged to build real-world skills alongside academic qualifications at the Gulf News Edufair 2024, as Sanjay Sagar, faculty for CFA and ACCA at Phoenix Financial Trading, laid out how certifications like ACCA and CFA are essential for a successful career in finance.

“Employers today are looking for more than just a degree — they want practical skills,” Sagar told attendees during his presentation, titled 'Jumpstart Your Career with Finance Qualifications' during the seventh edition of the Gulf News Edufair 2024, currently underway at the H Dubai Hotel. He highlighted that the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is a key stepping stone for candidates looking to gain both theoretical and practical expertise.

“ACCA is the world’s largest accounting body, and the qualification includes 13 papers covering everything from accounting and auditing to taxation and finance,” Sagar said. “It’s an excellent gateway for those looking to specialize in areas like taxation or stock markets.”

Sagar also emphasised the importance of the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) qualification for those looking to advance their careers in wealth management or investment banking. “CFA is considered the most prestigious finance certification,” he explained, noting that it covers three levels, each focusing on critical areas such as stock markets and alternative investments.

Beyond these flagship programs, Phoenix Financial offers short courses designed to hone essential workplace skills like communication and Excel. “Soft skills are crucial in today’s job market,” Sagar said, adding that Phoenix Financial’s holistic approach ensures students are well-rounded candidates ready to thrive in the industry.