Sharjah: The Anti-Narcotics Department of the General Command of Sharjah Police has busted a criminal gang consisting of six suspects of Asian origin after seizing 4kg of paper soaked in drugs.

Colonel Majid Sultan Al Asim, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, said they received information indicating the involvement of an individual in activities related to drug trafficking and promotion. Accordingly, a specialised team was formed to monitor the main suspect, identify him, and verify his connections. After close surveillance, investigations revealed his collaboration with five others of different Asian nationalities who were working to promote drugs within the country with the help of an external network.

He explained that based on this information, a well-planned sting operation was carried out, leading to the arrest of all six suspects. After completing necessary legal procedures and searching their homes, varying quantities of cannabis prepared for use and distribution were seized, along with A4-sized papers soaked in the drug “spice”. The drug was hidden inside one of the suspect’s rooms.

The suspects employed sophisticated methods to divert suspicion; however, the expertise and thorough examination by the anti-narcotics team resulted in the discovery of these drugs.

Colonel Al Asim said a postal package sent from a foreign country via a shipping company was addressed to one of the suspects. Upon opening the package, it was found to contain sealed envelopes with wads of A4 paper intended for drawing or writing. After examining these papers at the forensic laboratories of Sharjah Police, it was determined that they contained “spice.” Consequently, all seized items and the suspects were referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

The official said the plan was to lure to use the synthetic drug “spice” which can be very harmful.

He explained that criminals resort to facilitating access of drugs by young people through various means, including promoting them on social media platforms or smuggling them through deceptive methods. He pointed out that the police forces in the country, thanks to their expertise, have the ability to get the better of these gangs.

He called on community members to to cooperate with security authorities and contribute to apprehending criminals such as these.