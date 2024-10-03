Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has taken swift action against over 2,000 individuals and businesses violating recently implemented telemarketing regulations.

In line with Cabinet Resolutions No. 56 and 57 of 2024, the TDRA has issued financial penalties and suspended phone numbers of those found to be using personal numbers for marketing purposes.

The new regulations, which came into effect in mid-August 2024, aim to curb unsolicited marketing calls and protect consumer privacy. Companies must now follow designated channels and timings for promoting their products and services.

The TDRA authority has emphasized that individuals are strictly prohibited from using personal landline or mobile numbers for marketing purposes, whether it's for their own benefit or on behalf of clients.

The authority has warned that violators face severe penalties, including fines of up to Dh150,000, warnings, and potential suspension or cancellation of licenses. Repeat offenders may also be denied telecommunication services in the UAE for up to a year.

Key violations and penalties:

18 types of violations: The resolutions outline 18 specific violations related to telemarketing practices.

Fines and penalties: Violators face substantial fines, ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh150,000, depending on the severity of the offense.

Individual penalties: Individuals who engage in unauthorized telemarketing can face fines and disconnection of their phone lines.

Personal numbers prohibited: Using personal numbers for telemarketing is strictly prohibited.