Visitors interact with staff on Day 3 of GN Edufair

Welcome to Day 3 of GN Edufair October 2024! Enjoying excellent participation and receiving positive feedback from the UAE student community as well as parents, faculty and visitors, on the sheer number of courses on offer from prestigious universities in the UAE and abroad, as well as stimulating panel discussions and fireside chats, the final day of GN Edufair promises nothing less, choosing only to raise the bar. So then, from avenues to career success through accounting and finance portals to education making a digital leap and how the sector looks to preparing students for the global workforce, it's a packed roster of events and initiatives that students, parents and visitors have in store on the last day of Edufair. Visit us at the Al Massa Ballroom, The H Dubai Hotel.

12:05PM



GN Edufair a great experience for the entire family, says visitor parent Sachin Parab

"Edufair is a great experience for our family because it helps us understand the latest education trends and what will benefit my daughter," says Sachin Parab, a visitor parent spotted doing the rounds on the fair grounds with his wife, daughter and brother. "She’s in grade 11 and interested in economics and finance, so we're here to learn about the courses universities offer and what they look for in students during admissions."