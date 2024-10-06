Welcome to Day 3 of GN Edufair October 2024! Enjoying excellent participation and receiving positive feedback from the UAE student community as well as parents, faculty and visitors, on the sheer number of courses on offer from prestigious universities in the UAE and abroad, as well as stimulating panel discussions and fireside chats, the final day of GN Edufair promises nothing less, choosing only to raise the bar. So then, from avenues to career success through accounting and finance portals to education making a digital leap and how the sector looks to preparing students for the global workforce, it's a packed roster of events and initiatives that students, parents and visitors have in store on the last day of Edufair. Visit us at the Al Massa Ballroom, The H Dubai Hotel.
Catch up on all the action on Day 3!
GN Edufair a great experience for the entire family, says visitor parent Sachin Parab
"Edufair is a great experience for our family because it helps us understand the latest education trends and what will benefit my daughter," says Sachin Parab, a visitor parent spotted doing the rounds on the fair grounds with his wife, daughter and brother. "She’s in grade 11 and interested in economics and finance, so we're here to learn about the courses universities offer and what they look for in students during admissions."
Excellent round-up of sessions on action-packed Days 1 & 2 at GN Edufair
From building a winning application profile and questioning the merits of AI chatbots in education, to leveraging internships, networking and key career moves, as well as unlocking global opportunities through pathway programmes t o top universities, there's been no dearth of topics, ideation, debate and discussion at GN Edufair over 2 very invigorating and action-packed days at GN Edufair. The final day promises all this and more. Join us at GN Edufair to unlock your higher education and career journey.
First session on Day 3 to start at 12.30pm
The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has been doing sterling work in raising the bar on offering sterling guidance to aspiring chartered accountants in the UAE. The first panel on the final day of GN Edufair is one to look forward to, then, as the ACCA kick-starts proceedings with a presentation revolving around the the theme, "Pathways to success in accounting and finance". Presentation starts 12.30pm
Visitors take advantage of the weekend, throng GN Edufair on Day 3!
The weekend might be perfect to just kick back and relax for a late morning siesta but not for UAE parents and their children keen on benefiting from the multiple avenues to chart the perfect higher education road map, on offer at GN Edufair. It's a steady stream of visitors to the Fair on Day 3.
It's early hours on the final day of GN Edufair as visitors hotfoot it to the fair grounds!
Plenty of action in store on Day 3 at GN Edufair as parents and their children throng the exhibitor stands at the venue, exploring options and choosing the right university for a promising higher education journey.