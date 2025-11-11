Xpeng shares surge 14% on optimism over EV progress, humanoid robots

Shares reach highest level in 8 months, amid growing optimism over EV maker's progress
Chinese EV maker Xpeng Inc. shares surged to their highest level in eight months, amid growing optimism over the Chinese electric carmaker’s progress in technologies including humanoid robots.
The Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 14% on Tuesday, to the highest intraday level since March. The American depositary receipts surged 16% on Monday, buoyed by broad gains in the market.
The company’s recent showcase of cutting-edge technologies — from its IRON humanoid robot to robotaxis — has fueled investor enthusiasm about its potential beyond traditional electric vehicles. While these innovations have yet to translate into near-term earnings gains, they are reshaping market perceptions of Xpeng’s valuation.
“Xpeng can expand into new verticals beyond its core battery electric vehicle business including extended-range electric vehicles, robotaxis, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, humanoid robotics and artificial intelligence semis,” said Eugene Hsiao, head of China equity strategy at Macquarie Capital Ltd.
“Investors have started to factor in the potential upside optionality if one of these bets succeed.”
Xpeng shares have risen more than 120% so far this year, beating rivals Nio Inc.’s 56% and Li Auto Inc.’s 15% drop.
