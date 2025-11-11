GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Xpeng shares surge 14% on optimism over EV progress, humanoid robots

Shares reach highest level in 8 months, amid growing optimism over EV maker's progress

Last updated:
Bloomberg Wire
1 MIN READ
Future-ready: A screengrab shows XPeng’s "Iron" humanoid robot doing factory work. Its potential for broader tasks set a new benchmark an added layer in China’s tech-forward electric vehicle landscape.
Future-ready: A screengrab shows XPeng’s "Iron" humanoid robot doing factory work. Its potential for broader tasks set a new benchmark an added layer in China’s tech-forward electric vehicle landscape.
@Xpeng | @TheHumanoidHub

Chinese EV maker Xpeng Inc. shares surged to their highest level in eight months, amid growing optimism over the Chinese electric carmaker’s progress in technologies including humanoid robots.

The Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 14% on Tuesday, to the highest intraday level since March. The American depositary receipts surged 16% on Monday, buoyed by broad gains in the market.

The company’s recent showcase of cutting-edge technologies — from its IRON humanoid robot to robotaxis — has fueled investor enthusiasm about its potential beyond traditional electric vehicles. While these innovations have yet to translate into near-term earnings gains, they are reshaping market perceptions of Xpeng’s valuation.

“Xpeng can expand into new verticals beyond its core battery electric vehicle business including extended-range electric vehicles, robotaxis, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, humanoid robotics and artificial intelligence semis,” said Eugene Hsiao, head of China equity strategy at Macquarie Capital Ltd.

“Investors have started to factor in the potential upside optionality if one of these bets succeed.”

Xpeng shares have risen more than 120% so far this year, beating rivals Nio Inc.’s 56%  and Li Auto Inc.’s 15% drop.

Related Topics:
tag

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

RoboCup Asia-Pacific

UAE opens largest RoboCup in GCC with 700+ innovators

2m read
Behind the marketing shine lies the truth that NEO is an early-generation product.

NEO: $20K humanoid assistant is booking pre-orders now

3m read
Alex Tang, Head of XPENG Global; Saeed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Ali & Sons; Ken Wang, General Manager of MEA; Medhat Khalil, Chairman of Raya Holding; and Charlie Peng, Vice President of JD Group & Head of JD Logistics for the Middle East

China’s XPENG launches cutting-edge Dubai warehouse

3m read
The little robot played music, set alarms, and taught Thirteen English and astronomy. Over time, it became her closest companion.

6-year-old’s bond with AI robot ends in viral goodbye

2m read