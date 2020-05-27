The reckless drivers were held after posting videos of the stunt on social media

Abu Dhabi Police held two young Emirati men for carrying out dangerous stunts on an Al Ain road. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Police arrested two Emirati teenagers for reckless driving and breaking traffic rules during the Eid holidays.

Brigadier Mohammed Dhahi Al Humairi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Division of Abu Dhabi Police, said the incident took place in Al Ain during the recent rains that recently affected various parts of the country.

“A video of the dangerous stunts was posted on social media, which showed two vehicles driving on a road in a dangerous manner. One of the vehicles, which did not have a license plate, was then involved in an accident with the other car,” said Brig Al Humairi.

Police warned the public against the behaviour of reckless driving, which poses a risk to other road users and can put other people’s lives in danger, in addition to damaging public property.

The drivers were held for their irresponsible behaviour and legal action will be taken against them.

The fine for reckless driving incurs a Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points, in addition to the car being impounded for 60 days.

Abu Dhabi Police also called on families to monitor their children and not allow them to drive without a driver’s license.