Rain on the Sharjah-Kalba route Image Credit: ncm.ae

Many parts of the UAE saw heavy rain on the second day of Eid, too. The National Center of Meteorology shared videos and updates on the Instagram page, on Monday afternoon.

Heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwwain, Ajman, Ras AlKhaimah, Jais mountains and Fujairah.

The National Centre of Meteorology, in their daily forecast, had predicted "convective clouds formation by afternoon, Eastward and Northward, extending to some internal areas", to bring rainfall to the region.

A National Center of Meteorology (NCM) official confirmed on Sunday, that four cloud seeding flights were dispatched after convective clouds were monitored over the country, yesterday, to maximise rainfall in the region. The cloud seeding flights were on standby to monitor and seed today's clouds as well.

Strong winds caused by the clouds are expected to blow dust across the country , according to today's weather forecast.

The country's weather bureau has advised residents to exercise caution while driving due to poor horizontal visibility caused by rainfall and dust. Rain water can also cause wadis to flood, so it is best to avoid such areas.

There is no noticeable dip in temperatures. The NCM also said that the weather will get humid by night, and Tuesday morning.

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal areas and internal areas, the weather bureau indicated. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.