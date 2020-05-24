1 of 14
Dubai ushered in Eid Al Fitr this year with good wishes, cheer and a healthy dollop of rain.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
At the end of the rush of water, there was a rainbow too.
As residents of the UAE begin to mark Eid, a festival known well for the feeling of community it invokes, there are a number of restrictions in place to stem the rise in coronavirus. As a result, the day had a friendly, if social-distancing-rife vibe.
The rain that gushed down streets and lanes, over apartment buildings and roads however seemed to clear up perspective.
After all, like the rainbow at the end of the rain, the pandemic too shall pass – we shall celebrate together once more.
