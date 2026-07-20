US launches new Iran strikes after service member death; vessel ablaze in Hormuz

Fresh attacks reported in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain amid calls for de-escalation
Highlights
Jordan's Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs summoned the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Amman to deliver a strongly worded protest over what it described as ongoing and unjustified Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and provocative statements issued by Iranian officials, Petra reported.
Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said the diplomat was instructed to convey Jordan's clear demand that Tehran immediately halt all attacks. He stressed that Jordan's security and the safety of its citizens are red lines that cannot be crossed.
The ministry condemned the Iranian attacks as flagrant violations of Jordan's sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
It also condemned the Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. Majali reiterated Jordan's solidarity with the GCC countries and its support for the measures they take to protect their sovereignty and security.
He added that Jordan would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, sovereignty and citizens.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday its latest strikes on Iran targeted command centers and other military facilities in a bid to prevent Tehran from attacking vessels transiting the Hormuz strait.
"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US military said in a statement posted to X.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has completed its ninth consecutive night of military strikes against Iran, marking the end of a weekend wave of operations aimed at weakening Tehran's military capabilities.
According to CENTCOM, the latest strikes concluded at 10pm ET on July 19 and targeted a range of Iranian military assets.
CENTCOM said its forces struck military command centres, air defence systems, coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks.
The command said the objective was to further reduce Iran's ability to launch attacks on commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.
CENTCOM said the operations were carried out under the direction of the US Commander in Chief, adding that the military would continue to hold Iran accountable.
"CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," the command said in a statement.
The strikes come amid heightened regional tensions and continued US efforts to safeguard maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Gulf.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that two oil tankers trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz "exploded and were brought to a halt".
"Late last night, two non-compliant oil tankers... attempted to enter and exit through what was described as the unsafe and hazardous southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, exploded and were brought to a halt," the Guards said in a statement, according to the Tasnim news agency.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Monday that they had targeted US military aircraft stationed at Aqaba Airport in Jordan and caused "severe damage" to some of them, state media reported.
American heavy transport aircraft and command and control aircraft "were targeted with ballistic missiles, causing severe damage to a number of them", the Guards said in a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Sunday that Iran is using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in the ongoing Middle East conflict, adding that other countries needed to step up pressure to protect global shipping.
"It's clear that Iran, at least some people in Iran, want to control the straits and hold that as leverage against the world," Rubio told reporters ahead of traveling to the Philippines for a meeting of foreign ministers with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The United States will do and continue to do what it needs to, to protect global shipping, but other countries need to begin to step up and provide, whether it's hardware or finances, to help carry that burden.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
A vessel is on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Monday as the United States and Iran vied for control over the vital waterway.
"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 8NM northwest of Kumzar, Oman. UKMTO have received information from military authorities that a vessel is on fire," the British organisation said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire has not yet been verified.
The headquarters of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard armored brigade in the southwestern city of Abadan was reportedly struck Friday, sending large flames and thick plumes of smoke into the sky as military operations between the United States and Iran continued to intensify.
Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a major fire burning at what multiple reports identified as the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) 72nd Moharram Armored Brigade. The footage could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities or the US military.
US Central Command forces confirmed the new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 pm ET Sunday (3 am Gulf Standard Time on Monday), the ninth consecutive night of operations aimed at degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.
The strikes come amid ongoing tensions in the region, where Iranian forces have been accused of targeting shipping transiting the vital waterway. CentCom said the operations will continue to hold Iranian forces accountable.
Details on specific targets hit or the extent of damage were not immediately released in the command's statement.
Kuwaiti air defences intercepted hostile drone attacks over the country Sunday, the Kuwait Army General Staff said, attributing the strikes to Iranian aggression amid escalating regional tensions. In an official statement posted on X, the military said air defense systems were actively engaging the threats.
It reassured the public that any sounds of explosions were the result of successful interceptions rather than impacts on the ground.
"The Kuwaiti air defences are currently confronting hostile drone attacks following the sinful Iranian aggression," the statement said.
It urged residents to follow all security and safety instructions from competent authorities.
Kuwait has condemned such actions as violations of its sovereignty. No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage from Sunday's events were available. Kuwaiti forces have successfully intercepted numerous such threats in recent weeks, with debris occasionally causing limited material harm and minor injuries. bignewsnetwork.comThe situation remains fluid as regional tensions continue.
Bahrain's interior ministry said overnight Sunday to Monday that its air raid sirens had sounded.
"The siren has been sounded," it said in a statement posted on X. "Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."
The island kingdom of Bahrain, host of the US Fifth Fleet, has been targeted by Iranian strikes in recent days.
Kuwait and Bahrain, which host US military installations, have borne the brunt of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbours since hostilities resumed this month despite a ceasefire and memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.
Bahrain has accused Iran of targeting civilians in its attacks.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out a missile strike on what it described as an "enemy" special operations command centre in southeastern Syria, marking Tehran's first announced attack on Syrian territory since the regional war escalated earlier this year.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that the attack targeted a US special operations command centre in the al-Tanf area near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.
The IRGC said the strike was launched in retaliation for the deaths of Iranian soldiers killed in a recent US missile attack on an army base in Iranshahr, in Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province.
Initial reports of up to 20 Iranian ballistic missiles launches "minutes ago", targeting sites in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq.
Air raid sirens and interceptions had been reported in Bahrain, Kuwait, and other areas. Explosions and missile activity (including visuals of missiles over Bahrain) are circulating, as per @GlobalOsintNew.
These are initial reports — details on exact numbers, success of intercepts, damage, or casualties are still emerging and often contested (Iran claims hits on military targets; defenders report most interceptions).
There's no independent confirmation of widespread impacts yet, consistent with prior exchanges. The situation remains fluid amid the broader conflict.
Amid escalating US-Iran tensions, a series of explosions rocked central Iran late on Sunday, with loud blasts reported in the cities of Arak, Saveh, Khomein, Qom and Isfahan, according to local sources and social media monitors.
The reports emerged shortly before midnight local time, sparking speculation about possible military activity as the United States and Iran continue trading strikes in an on-again, off-again conflict that has simmered since early 2026. No immediate claims of responsibility were made, and Iranian state media had not confirmed the incidents or provided details on damage or casualties as of early Monday.
The United States and Iran traded missiles and airstrikes late on Sunday as Washington sought to "punish" Tehran for the US military's first losses since open hostilities in the Middle East war resumed.
A preliminary deal aimed at ending the war has collapsed as the foes fight to break a deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway key to the world's oil supply.
Iran said it targeted two US bases in Kuwait in response to more than a week of intensifying attacks, which Tehran says have hit transport and infrastructure sites, including an under-construction nuclear power plant.
Jordan also reported intercepting missiles, a day after the US military said two service members were killed there Friday and another had gone missing in action as they "defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks".
US Central Command announced that a service member died in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of an unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone.
The US military carried out an eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran to "swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members", Central Command said.
Saturday's death brought to 17 the confirmed number of American military fatalities since the US and Israel launched the war with a wave of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28.
An American service member was killed Saturday in Iraq during 'controlled detonation' of a downed Iranian drone, the US military said Sunday, just a day after announcing the deaths of two other US service members following an Iranian attack on a base in Jordan.
Sunday's announcement brings the death toll of US service members to 17 during the conflict with Iran. More than 430 American troops have been wounded.
Day 140: US strikes Iran, Gulf states face missile threats as war risks spread
Day 139: Two US troops killed, one missing in Jordan
Day 138: Gulf faces fresh attacks as Trump signals diplomacy
Day 137: Dubai rebuts false explosion reports
Day 137: Iran says it is no longer bound by parts of US ceasefire deal
Day 136: 2 UAE tankers hit, US to resume Iran blockade
Day 135: US military launches another round of Iran strikes
Day 134: Strait of Hormuz tensions flare after ship attack
Day 133: US swaps strikes with Iran while keeping nuclear talks alive
Day 132: Israel vows stronger military action against Iran
Day 131: Trump tempers fury to end NATO summit on high note
Day 130: Iran reports explosions on sites around Hormuz Strait