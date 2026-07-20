US launches new Iran strikes after service member death; vessel ablaze in Hormuz

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs summoned the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Amman to deliver a strongly worded protest over what it described as ongoing and unjustified Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and provocative statements issued by Iranian officials, Petra reported.

Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said the diplomat was instructed to convey Jordan's clear demand that Tehran immediately halt all attacks. He stressed that Jordan's security and the safety of its citizens are red lines that cannot be crossed.

The ministry condemned the Iranian attacks as flagrant violations of Jordan's sovereignty, international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

It also condemned the Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. Majali reiterated Jordan's solidarity with the GCC countries and its support for the measures they take to protect their sovereignty and security.

He added that Jordan would continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, sovereignty and citizens.