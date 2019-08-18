Al Qudra - Lehbab intersection project update Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Dubai: Daily commuters from Al Qudra, travelling towards Umm Suqueim street and Sheikh Zayed Road can expect relief in traffic soon. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) here announced on Saturday that 65 per cent of construction work on the Al Qudra-Lehbab roads intersection project has been completed.

What is the change?

RTA said a key initiative as part of the project involves upgrading an existing junction on the Al Qudra – Jebel Ali – Lehbab road corridor into a multi-tier flyover, thus enabling free traffic movement in all directions.

The project includes construction of two bridges as well as ramps to serve right, left and U-turns. The scope of the project also covers widening connecting streets, a cycling bridge in addition to lighting works, rainwater drainage systems, and utility lines.

2019 The project is set to complete by the end of this year

The road project will ease traffic flow on both Al Qudra road and Jebel Ali Lehbab road - a vital corridor for traffic to Jebel Ali Free Zone, JAFZA, and Abu Dhabi, bypassing downtown areas.

Key corridor

Lehbab road is a key traffic corridor offering an alternative link to Expo Road, JAFZA and Abu Dhabi-bound traffic and vice versa without going through downtown areas. In January, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the renaming of the highway which was earlier known as Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road to Expo Road.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors said the widening of Al Qudra Road is one of RTA’s strategic projects that provides a key traffic corridor starting from Jumeirah to Umm Suqeim Street, which had been improved through the construction of two bridges of three lanes in each direction.

“The first extends over the Eastern Parallel Road (Al Asayel Street), and the second passes over the Western Parallel Road (First Al Khail Road),” he said.

Completion rate reached 70% in bridges and 90% in the cycling bridge. The entire project is set for full completion by the end of 2019 year - Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors

Work done so far

According to RTA, the agency has undertaken improvements of Al Qudra Road over several phases starting with widening the road from one to three lanes in each direction over a 12 km stretch from the Lehbab intersection to Bab Al Shams R/A.

70 % work completed on bridges

“Later on, roads improvements covered widening two bridges to three lanes in each direction and the construction of crossings for vehicles & camels", said Al Tayer.

Cycling track and flow of traffic

Works also included an 18-km cycling track fitted with a rest area comprising facilities and shops for bike rental and accessories, a fully equipped clinic, Cycling Gate, rest area, 10 shaded areas and bike racks,” he added.

90 % work completed on cycling bridge

The statement added, "Widening of Al Qudra Road has provided a key passageway starting from Jumeirah to Umm Suqeim Street, which had also been improved by the construction of two bridges of three lanes in each direction. The first bridge passes over the Eastern Parallel Road (Al Asayel Street), and the second crosses over the Western Parallel Road (First Al Khail Road), enabling smooth traffic on the flyover of Al Khail Road and at the Interchange of the Arabian Ranches on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

It has eased the traffic to Al Qudra Road and further to Al Qudra Bridge crossing over Emirates Road up to Seih Assalam."

Residents speak

Meanwhile residents living around the Al Qudra area welcomed RTA’s road initiative. There has been a population spike in the area recently, following increased supply of new residential projects coupled with incoming rental demand owing to a drop in rents. Nshama Town Square Dubai, Damac Hills, Arabian Ranches 2, Mudon are all housed in the Al Qudra road area close to the cycling track.

Residents of the area use the Al Qudra road daily to hit Umm Suqueim street, or the Hessa road from Al Barsha south.

“There is a traffic clog every day towards Umm Suqueim street in the morning from 7.30am until 9.30am and in the evening towards Al Qudra from Sheikh Zayed Road, Umm Suqueim and Hessa roads from 5.30pm until 7.30pm,” said Jarryd Goodman, 34, a resident of Town Square Dubai - a development located along the Al Qudra Road.

Bridge at the intersection of Al Qudra Road with Lehbab Road.

“Traffic is especially built up near Arabian Ranches 2, heading towards Umm Suqueim street which I don't use. I am really glad RTA is expanding the road network here. The authority must have done a traffic impact study to initiate this road project. [I] am sure expanding the lanes on the Al Qudra road will relieve congestion as well as allow future traffic in the area to be more well planned and accommodating,” said Goodman.

Irish expat D.F, who lives in Arabian Ranches 2, said road extensions in the area would help him reach office earlier. “I can get up a bit more late as I expect the traffic clog in the morning to be reduced considerably!”