New Dubai law transforms police training with AI and VR

Sheikh Mohammed issues law to modernise police education
Dubai has taken a major step in advancing police education with the issuance of Dubai Police Academy Law No. (7) of 2026 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The new law reflects Dubai’s forward-looking vision to elevate police education in line with the highest international standards, while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for security knowledge and specialised training.
At the core of the legislation is a modern framework designed to drive digital transformation across police education. The law introduces the use of artificial intelligence, advanced simulation systems and virtual reality to create a smart learning environment that enhances institutional performance and equips future police leaders to tackle complex security challenges with greater efficiency.
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The law marks a new milestone in Dubai’s long-standing efforts to develop police education. The journey began in 1968 with the establishment of the Police School, followed by the creation of the Police College under Law No. (1) of 1987. Law No. (3) of 1998 further strengthened the legal framework, while Law No. (11) of 2005 established the Dubai Police Academy and expanded its academic role.
The 2026 legislation builds on this legacy, ushering in a new phase aligned with the demands of a digital, knowledge-driven security landscape.
The law outlines strategic objectives aimed at preparing a new generation of highly qualified security professionals. It seeks to strengthen Dubai’s standing as a leading centre for policing, legal and security studies, while supplying Dubai Police and other entities with academically distinguished and professionally capable personnel.
It also places strong emphasis on innovation, research and leadership, while reinforcing discipline and institutional values essential to shaping police officers’ professional identity.
A key feature of the law is its focus on integrating advanced technologies into training. The academy will adopt interactive learning systems that combine academic study with realistic training scenarios through simulation and virtual platforms.
These tools will allow trainees to engage with complex situations in controlled environments, enhancing decision-making, analytical thinking and operational readiness. The law also promotes stronger integration between academic and field training to ensure graduates are equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise.
In addition, the legislation strengthens governance through the establishment of a Board of Trustees and clearer institutional structures. It also supports the development of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes aligned with recognised academic standards.
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the law reflects the leadership’s vision to advance policing systems and elevate police education standards.
He noted that the legislation provides a modern framework that enhances governance and introduces an innovative education and training environment based on advanced technologies, describing it as a key milestone in developing highly competent police cadres.
Major General Dr Ahmad Za’al bin Kreshan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs, said the law establishes a comprehensive governance framework that enhances sustainability and improves resource efficiency.
He added that clear budgeting mechanisms will enable the academy to prioritise academic and training programmes while maintaining institutional sustainability.
Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdulhamid Al Jammal, Director of Dubai Police Academy, described the law as a qualitative leap in police education. He said the integration of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and simulation technologies will help prepare police personnel with strong analytical skills and the ability to respond swiftly to modern security challenges.
He added that the law also supports postgraduate studies and applied research in policing, security and legal fields, further strengthening the academy’s role as a specialised knowledge centre.
With the issuance of the new law, Dubai continues to enhance its reputation as a global leader in policing innovation and security education.
By combining advanced technologies, strong governance and academic excellence, the legislation lays the foundation for a new generation of police professionals capable of safeguarding communities and addressing the evolving challenges of the future.