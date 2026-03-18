New Dubai law transforms police training with AI and VR

At the core of the legislation is a modern framework designed to drive digital transformation across police education. The law introduces the use of artificial intelligence, advanced simulation systems and virtual reality to create a smart learning environment that enhances institutional performance and equips future police leaders to tackle complex security challenges with greater efficiency.

The law marks a new milestone in Dubai’s long-standing efforts to develop police education. The journey began in 1968 with the establishment of the Police School, followed by the creation of the Police College under Law No. (1) of 1987. Law No. (3) of 1998 further strengthened the legal framework, while Law No. (11) of 2005 established the Dubai Police Academy and expanded its academic role.

These tools will allow trainees to engage with complex situations in controlled environments, enhancing decision-making, analytical thinking and operational readiness. The law also promotes stronger integration between academic and field training to ensure graduates are equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise.

Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdulhamid Al Jammal, Director of Dubai Police Academy, described the law as a qualitative leap in police education. He said the integration of artificial intelligence, virtual reality and simulation technologies will help prepare police personnel with strong analytical skills and the ability to respond swiftly to modern security challenges.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.