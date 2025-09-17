Ali Al Hashemi becomes first Emirati to chair global satellite body

GSOA is the only global non-profit body representing the full satellite ecosystem
Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, has announced that Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of its Space Services unit, has been elected Chairman of the Board of the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA). He is the first Emirati to hold the position, marking another milestone for the UAE’s growing role in the global space industry.
Al Hashemi has more than two decades of experience in telecommunications, defence and aerospace. He has been Vice Chair of GSOA since 2023 and has led several key projects at Space42, including the launch of the Thuraya-4 satellite earlier this year and the rollout of direct-to-device services in Africa.
He also chairs the Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Centre (AMMROC) and sits on the boards of the UAE Space Agency (UAESA) and the National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC).
Before Space42 was formed, he served as Group CEO of Yahsat, where he oversaw its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 — the second largest IPO in the exchange’s history — and led the integration of Thuraya following its 2018 acquisition.
Recognised internationally, Al Hashemi was included in Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 CEOs list in both 2023 and 2024, and was named one of its Sustainability Leaders in 2023.
Commenting on his election, Al Hashemi said: “This is deeply meaningful to me personally and professionally. Having served as Vice Chair of GSOA since 2023, this election reflects the trust and confidence my fellow industry leaders have placed in me. I am honoured by this responsibility and excited to build on GSOA’s foundation. I look forward to helping drive innovation and collaboration in an industry that literally connects our world.”
Joining him in the new leadership team are Vice Chairs Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES, and Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, CEO of NigComSat. Together, they represent perspectives from Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
GSOA is the only global non-profit body representing the full satellite ecosystem, from geostationary to non-geostationary operators, earth observation, launchers and manufacturers. With nearly 70 members, it is recognised by regulators and international organisations such as the ITU and the World Economic Forum as the main voice of the satellite sector.
The UAE has steadily expanded its presence in space and satellite communications. Through Space42, it has invested in next-generation satellite capacity, explored direct-to-device services, and built international partnerships.
The country has also invested in research and development and training programmes to nurture local talent in aerospace and space science. Beyond communications, the UAE is known for bold projects such as the Hope Probe to Mars and its expanding astronaut programme, which has already completed long-duration missions aboard the International Space Station.
Al Hashemi’s election builds on this momentum, placing the UAE at the centre of global dialogue on satellite communications and reinforcing its role as a reliable international partner in the space industry.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox