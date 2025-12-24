ISRO launches heaviest-ever satellite into orbit, boosting space-based mobile connectivity

LVM3-M6 rocket successfully carries the 6,100 kg BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit
ISRO pulled off another space win this week — and this one came with some serious heavy lifting. On Wednesday, India’s space agency successfully launched the LVM3-M6 rocket, carrying the United States’ next-generation BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite into orbit.
ISRO confirmed the success with a simple post on X, but the numbers behind it tell the real story. Weighing in at 6,100 kg, the satellite is the heaviest payload the LVM3 has ever placed into Low Earth Orbit, breaking ISRO’s own record and proving once again that the rocket can handle the big jobs.
Built by US-based AST SpaceMobile, BlueBird Block-2 isn’t just another satellite floating in space. It’s designed to bring 4G and 5G connectivity straight to everyday smartphones, especially in areas where mobile towers struggle to reach. No special devices required — just your regular phone, with space doing most of the work.
The mission marks the sixth operational flight of ISRO’s most powerful launcher and reflects India’s growing role in global space missions. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh praised the team for their consistent achievements, calling it another milestone in India’s expanding space capabilities.
The satellite arrived in India from the US in October and joins AST SpaceMobile’s growing fleet. The company has already launched five BlueBird satellites and partnered with over 50 mobile operators worldwide, all with the goal of making dropped signals a thing of the past.
It also builds on recent US–India space cooperation, following the successful NASA-ISRO NISAR mission earlier this year. Step by step, ISRO is making space feel a little closer to home.
