Watch: India launches 4,400kg communication satellite

It is India’s heaviest communication satellite to date

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
India's LVM3 launch vehicle
India's LVM3 launch vehicle
ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched the Indian Navy’s GSAT 7R (CMS-03) communication satellite on Sunday, it confirmed on X.

The satellite weighs around 4,400kg and it is India’s heaviest communication satellite to date.

See the flight live here:

