Nearly 99% in UAE feel safe walking alone at night, study finds

National survey shows overwhelming public confidence in UAE safety and security

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Survey of 6,775 residents shows exceptional public trust in UAE security.
Dubai: Nearly 99 per cent of people in the UAE say they feel safe walking alone at night, according to a new national study that showcases the country’s strong public confidence in its security environment.

The Quality of Life Security Survey 2025 found that 98.7 per cent of respondents reported feeling safe when walking alone after dark, while 98.1 per cent of women said they felt secure doing so. 

The study, conducted by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, surveyed 6,775 people across the country.

The Ministry of Interior said the findings reflect high levels of social trust in the UAE’s safe and stable environment. In a statement posted on social media, the ministry said the results reinforce the country’s position as a global model for security, stability and quality of life.

