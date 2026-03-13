Eid Traditions in Dubai: A tapestry of multicultural celebrations

Across Dubai's multicultural communities, residents share what Eid traditions mean to them
Aziza Elkhalfi, 64, takes pride in her multicultural background. Born in Morocco to Moroccan parents, she spent most of her adult life in Egypt and has been living in the UAE since 2020.
A former teacher, Aziza now enjoys her retirement in Dubai, where she has lived since 2023. She loves the city’s vibrant multicultural atmosphere and says the energy of Dubai during Eid feels magical.
“Preparations begin well before the day itself. We deep-clean the house, buy new clothes for everyone, shop for gifts for the children, and decorate to create a festive atmosphere,” she says. “My absolute favourite part is giving Eidiya to my grandson, Yousuf. Watching his eyes light up when I place the money in his hands feels wonderful.”
The tradition closest to her heart is making Eid sweets. “From my Moroccan roots come kaab el ghazal and fekkas; from our Egyptian years come kahk and ghorayeba. Baking begins days before Eid, and the kitchen fills with the scents of butter, cinnamon, sesame, and rose water.”
For Aziza, the real joy lies beyond the food. “It is the gathering around the table — filled with conversation, laughter, and the passing down of recipes — that truly makes it special.”
The tradition has been passed down through at least four generations. Her grandmother made the same sweets, her mother continued the practice, and Aziza now carries it forward. “Each generation adds its own multicultural touch,” she says. “I hope the next will carry it forward as well.”
Eid is about bringing family and friends together, enjoying each other’s company, and celebrating the blessings of completing Ramadan. Abbie Kadom, a 44-year-old Iraqi Canadian, extends that spirit beyond her own home.
“It’s all about sharing our blessings with others,” says Kadom, an HR professional who has lived in Dubai since 2004. She runs Hope Amel UAE, a grassroots community initiative that supports families facing financial hardship, particularly during Ramadan and Eid.
“We provide toys for children, clothing, grocery support, and vouchers for families in need. Our focus is on restoring dignity and ensuring parents can celebrate without feeling overwhelmed or excluded.”
For Kadom, the most meaningful part of the season is seeing the community unite. “My favourite part of preparing for Eid is witnessing volunteers and donors come together and receiving messages from families.”
One moment remains especially memorable. “I remember delivering Eid gifts to children who were not expecting to celebrate that year and seeing their faces light up.”
Baasim Kaleel, 27, a Sri Lankan, prefers to keep Eid simple, following the traditions he grew up with back home. He moved to Dubai four years ago and works as a Senior Marketing Coordinator at a medical supplies firm.
“Even in Dubai, we maintain our traditions. We visit the mosque as a family and then spend the day with loved ones, from breakfast to lunch. Sri Lankan food is a must for us, so we usually order it to recreate that familiar Eid feeling.”
What stands out most for him in Dubai is the diversity of celebrations.
“I grew up celebrating Eid the Sri Lankan way, so seeing the variety of outfits, foods, and greetings here has been a new and really enjoyable experience. The meaning is the same, even if the expressions are different.”
Family visits remain central to the celebration. “In our family, you don’t just send a message. We show up in person to spend time together, share food, and give Eidi.”
Now, he finds himself stepping into a new role within the tradition. “I have transitioned from receiving Eidi to giving it to my younger cousins. Those small changes make the tradition feel even more meaningful.”
For Khadija Shaikh, 25, Eid serves as a personal checkpoint, a moment to reflect on who she was, who she is becoming, and the people who have shaped that journey.
“One cherished memory is waking up early, wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and receiving Eidi from elders.
Those experiences shaped what Eid means to me and still bring out the child in me,” says Shaikh, a Senior Marketing Executive working across the healthcare and hospitality sectors.
Having lived in Dubai for more than five years, she believes the city adds its own dimension to the celebration.
“This country has taught me that Eid is not just a celebration. It is an experience filled with gratitude, family, and meaningful moments.”
Her childhood memories are rooted in Mumbai, where Eid shopping meant visiting Mohammad Ali Road with her family. In Dubai, she has recreated that ritual in her own way.
“I now visit Meena Bazaar to choose my Eid outfits and then head to Karama with my family to enjoy food and soak in the festive spirit.”
The essence of Eid, however, remains in simple family moments.
“As a family, we make it a point to have breakfast together on Eid morning. My father prepares his traditional sweet dish, kheer, a rice pudding, which has always been the highlight of the morning.”
The tradition stretches back three generations on her father’s side, from her grandparents to her parents and now to her.
“In a fast-moving world, this shared moment reminds me that home is not just a place but a feeling. It keeps us connected to our roots, no matter where life takes us.”
This year, she hopes to experience Eid more intentionally.
“Rather than simply celebrating, I want to pause and truly appreciate the moment, the people around me, the journey I’ve been on, and the life I’m building here in Dubai.”