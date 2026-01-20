GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal act

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that occurred in central Kabul, Afghanistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the People's Republic of China and its people, and to Afghanistan and its people, over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Davos 2026: Why optimism matters in uncertain times

Davos 2026: Why optimism matters in uncertain times

1h ago3m read
Investopia brings global capital discussion to Davos

Investopia brings global capital discussion to Davos

1h ago4m read
Sheikha Latifa meets with Bahraini delegation in Davos

Sheikha Latifa meets with Bahraini delegation in Davos

1h ago1m read
UAE makes the case for soft power at Davos

UAE makes the case for soft power at Davos

1h ago3m read