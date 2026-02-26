GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, conveys condolences over victims of heavy rains, landslides

MoFA expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rescue teams searching for victims amid the debris after a landslide caused by heavy rains in the Barrio Parque Jardim Burnier neighbourhood in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais State, Brazil.
Rescue teams searching for victims amid the debris after a landslide caused by heavy rains in the Barrio Parque Jardim Burnier neighbourhood in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais State, Brazil.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with Brazil over the victims of heavy rains, flooding, and landslides in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, which resulted in dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing persons, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Brazil over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE refutes false accusations by warring party in Sudan

UAE refutes false accusations by warring party in Sudan

1m read
Cyberattacks, unlike traditional security threats, are shapeless, anonymous, and capable of striking from any location in the world.

How the UAE is confronting a new wave of cyber threats

5m read
For illustrative purposes only.

UAE expresses solidarity with Turkey over F-16 crash

1m read
Building nations requires a strong foundation for developmental and structural institutions, as well as for people, national identity, and the regulatory frameworks that govern the state.

Nation-building is vision, not experimentation

5m read