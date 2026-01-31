GOLD/FOREX
UAE expresses solidarity with Portugal, conveys condolences over storm victims

Solidarity from UAE as Portugal mourns storm victims

WAM
UAE expresses condolences after deadly storm in Portugal
WAM

The United Arab Emirates has offered its heartfelt condolences and solidarity to Portugal following Storm Kristin, which swept through Lisbon and central regions, causing multiple deaths and widespread damage.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Portugal, calling the event a national tragedy.

Storm Kristin death toll rises to five

Storm Kristin has claimed five lives and left nearly 450,000 households without electricity, more than 24 hours after battering central and northern Portugal, authorities reported.

The storm brought heavy rainfall and strong winds reaching 178 km/h (110 mph) between Tuesday night and Wednesday, causing widespread disruption.

Civil protection officials confirmed the fifth victim, a 34-year-old man in central Portugal, died due to severe weather, though further details were not disclosed.

Power outages and transport disruption

Almost 450,000 customers remained without power early Thursday, mainly in the central Leiria district, where fallen poles and damaged high-voltage lines were reported by electricity operator E-redes.

Rail services continued to be suspended on multiple lines, including Lisbon to Porto, according to the state-owned railway company.

Schools closed, emergency services active

Several schools in central Portugal remained closed. Firefighters in Leiria responded to dozens of calls Thursday morning for minor flooding and roof damage.

“Residents are still requesting help. The rain is lighter now, but it continues to cause significant damage to homes,” regional official Ricardo Costa told Lusa news agency.

The Portuguese government said the storm had caused “significant damage across several parts of the country.”

With inputs from AFP

