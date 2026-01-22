UAE expresses solidarity with New Zealand, conveys condolences over victims of floods, landslides

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with New Zealand following heavy rainfall that caused floods and landslides, resulting in a number of deaths and substantial damage to property.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of New Zealand over this tragedy.
