UAE expresses solidarity with New Zealand, conveys condolences over victims of floods, landslides

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with New Zealand following heavy rainfall that caused floods and landslides, resulting in a number of deaths and substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of New Zealand over this tragedy.

