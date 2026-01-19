GOLD/FOREX
UAE expresses solidarity with Spain, conveys condolences over victims of train collision

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

WAM
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Spain following a collision between two trains in southern Spain, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Spain over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

