UAE expresses solidarity with Mozambique, conveys condolences over flood victims

MoFA conveys its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Mozambique over the victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and caused substantial damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Mozambique over this tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

