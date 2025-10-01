UAE condemns terrorist attack on paramilitary base in Quetta, Pakistan

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms rejection of terrorism in all forms
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a paramilitary headquarters in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, which left several people dead and injured.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.
The Ministry extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan. It also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.
