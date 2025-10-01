UAE condemns terrorist attack on paramilitary base in Quetta, Pakistan

The Ministry extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan. It also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.