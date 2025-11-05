GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi logs 15,000 civil marriages, 7,600 wills in 2025 surge

Demand sees 14 marriages, 9 wills every hour, boosting Abu Dhabi’s global legal standing

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Digital civil wills service allows full online registration and notarization both from within the UAE and abroad.
Digital civil wills service allows full online registration and notarization both from within the UAE and abroad.
Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court registered 15,000 civil marriage applications for foreigners and 7,600 civil will registrations during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting the growing demand for the court’s services and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in the civil family justice system.

​According to statistics issued by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Civil Family Court received nearly 15,000 civil marriage applications between January and September 2025—an average of 1,540 per month, or about 77 per day, equivalent to 14 civil marriages every hour. These figures highlight the confidence of residents and visitors in the court’s efficient bilingual services, available in both Arabic and English.

The court also registered 7,600 civil will applications during the same period, including 1,080 in September alone, with a daily average of 55 wills, or roughly nine wills per hour. The digital civil wills service allows full online registration and notarization both from within the UAE and abroad, eliminating the need for in-person attendance, this makes it a flexible and convenient option for residents and visitors of various nationalities.

​The court’s services have attracted clients from around 120 different nationalities, including a number of tourists who travel specifically to benefit from its offerings. This diverse international demand underscores global recognition of Abu Dhabi’s advanced civil family justice framework, which adheres to international standards and caters to the needs of multicultural communities.

These indicators highlight the success of the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, the first of its kind in the region, to implement a bilingual civil judicial system that issues judgments, legal documents, and case files in both Arabic and English.

​The court provides a comprehensive range of services, including civil marriage, no-fault divorce, joint custody, civil wills, and inheritance matters, all of which can be completed entirely online.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ruling ordered the defendant to pay the full disputed amount, Dh5,110, plus Dh1,500 in moral and material damages.

Fake apartment rental scam costs Abu Dhabi man Dh6,610

2m read
Man ordered to repay Dh1.4 million in trade fraud case

Man ordered to repay Dh1.4 million in trade fraud case

1m read
Man ordered to repay Dh58,868 in fraud case

Man ordered to repay Dh58,868 in fraud case

1m read
The court noted that the criminal judgment conclusively proved the defendant had insulted and verbally abused the plaintiff, violating her dignity and emotional well-being.

Woman fined Dh10,000 in UAE for insult and defamation

1m read