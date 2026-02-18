GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan
UPDATE

Pakistan announces first day of Ramadan

The moon has been sighted, says committee

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Optical telescopes remain the most widely accepted scientific tool for moon sighting
Optical telescopes remain the most widely accepted scientific tool for moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has confirmed the sighting of the crescent, signaling that Thursday shall be the first day of Ramadan in the country.

According to Daily Pakistan, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad declared: “The moon of Ramadan 1447 Hijri has been sighted. Tomorrow, Thursday, will mark the beginning of Ramadan.”


Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is the holiest month of the year. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) on the Night of Decree, Laylat Al Qadr, observed during the last ten nights of Ramadan.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ramadan 2026: The official date in UAE will be confirmed after the traditional crescent moon sighting.

Ramadan crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

11m read
Ramadan decorations in Sharjah. Crescent sighted: Ramadan 1447 to begin Feb 18 in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Countries confirm Ramadan crescent moon sighting

2m read
UAE confirms first day of Ramadan after moon sighting

UAE confirms first day of Ramadan after moon sighting

2m read
The Supreme Court encouraged individuals with the ability to do so to join official moon-sighting committees across the Kingdom.

How Muslims mark Ramadan start: Moon sighting explained

2m read