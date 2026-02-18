Pakistan announces first day of Ramadan

The moon has been sighted, says committee
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has confirmed the sighting of the crescent, signaling that Thursday shall be the first day of Ramadan in the country.
According to Daily Pakistan, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad declared: “The moon of Ramadan 1447 Hijri has been sighted. Tomorrow, Thursday, will mark the beginning of Ramadan.”
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is the holiest month of the year. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) on the Night of Decree, Laylat Al Qadr, observed during the last ten nights of Ramadan.