UAE weather: Misty mornings, rising humidity through week

Light to moderate winds and slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expecting a week of mild, partly cloudy weather with rising humidity and early-morning mist, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The forecast, covering Wednesday to Sunday, shows largely stable conditions across the country with light to moderate winds and slight seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Wednesday
Partly cloudy at times, with low clouds forming over some eastern and northern areas in the morning. Winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, light to moderate, reaching 30 km/h. Seas will be slight.

Thursday
Partly cloudy with intervals of increased cloud cover, especially over eastern and northern areas. Early-morning mist is possible. Winds will remain light to moderate, shifting between south-easterly and north-easterly, up to 30 km/h. Seas will stay slight.

Friday
Conditions will remain partly cloudy, particularly over some northern regions. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally strengthening over open areas at 30 km/h. Slight seas are forecast in both bodies of water.

Saturday
Partly cloudy at intervals with a chance of low clouds forming by morning, mainly in the east and interior. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east at 10–20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h. Seas will remain slight.

Sunday
Similar partly cloudy conditions will continue, with morning mist possible over inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterlies, reaching 30 km/h. Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al Amir
