Flash floods sweep cars away in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Kingdom warns of heavy rains, flash floods across 10 regions
Dubai: Heavy rain lashed the south-western region of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night, unleashing flash floods that swept through the streets of Muhayil Asir and washed away numerous cars.
On Thursday, the National Centre for Meteorology warned of severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms and potential flash floods, across wide parts of the kingdom.
The forecast indicated that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in at least 10 regions, with the heaviest impact in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca and Medina.
The rains may bring flooding, hail and strong winds, while dust and sandstorms could reduce visibility in some areas.
The centre urged residents to exercise caution and to follow official advisories as authorities continue to monitor conditions closely.
