GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Flash floods sweep cars away in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Kingdom warns of heavy rains, flash floods across 10 regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
In this file photo, a flooded street is seen in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.
In this file photo, a flooded street is seen in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.
Videograb/ Gulf News archives

Dubai: Heavy rain lashed the south-western region of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night, unleashing flash floods that swept through the streets of Muhayil Asir and washed away numerous cars.

On Thursday, the National Centre for Meteorology warned of severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms and potential flash floods, across wide parts of the kingdom.

The forecast indicated that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in at least 10 regions, with the heaviest impact in Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, Mecca and Medina.

The rains may bring flooding, hail and strong winds, while dust and sandstorms could reduce visibility in some areas.

The centre urged residents to exercise caution and to follow official advisories as authorities continue to monitor conditions closely.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A file picture of submerged cars following heavy rain in Jeddah.

Mother and child die as flash floods sweep family car

1m read
Parts of Riyadh and Najran could also see light to moderate showers. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Flash flood alert: Saudi Arabia braces for heavy rain

1m read
Similar conditions are expected in the southern regions of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha and Najran.

Saudi Arabia warns of floods as heavy rains persist

1m read
The striking weather phenomena transforming landscapes and luring visitors to popular holiday destinations.

Hail, rain and thunder revive Saudi’s mountain getaways

2m read