Saudi Arabia busts ring behind online vehicle sales scam, illegal money transfers

Riyadh police arrest 3 expats running online vehicle scams and transferring funds abroad
Dubai: Saudi security authorities have arrested three expatriates of Bangladeshi and Syrian nationalities, in connection with a sophisticated online car sales scam, Riyadh police confirmed.
The suspects allegedly created fake digital platforms, claiming to sell vehicles they did not own at prices below market value, luring unsuspecting buyers. In addition, they reportedly issued fraudulent work visas to bolster the appearance of legitimacy and defrauded victims by transferring funds abroad through illegal channels.
The operation, which police described as “sophisticated and well-coordinated”, targeted vulnerable consumers across the Kingdom and leveraged overseas servers to conceal its activities.
Authorities emphasised that swift action and international cooperation were key in halting the scheme and recovering evidence of illicit financial transfers.
The arrests underline the Saudi government’s commitment to cracking down on online fraud and protecting residents from emerging digital scams, signalling heightened vigilance against cross-border financial crimes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox