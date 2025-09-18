GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia busts ring behind online vehicle sales scam, illegal money transfers

Riyadh police arrest 3 expats running online vehicle scams and transferring funds abroad

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia busts ring behind online vehicle sales scam, illegal money transfers
IANS

Dubai: Saudi security authorities have arrested three expatriates of Bangladeshi and Syrian nationalities, in connection with a sophisticated online car sales scam, Riyadh police confirmed.

The suspects allegedly created fake digital platforms, claiming to sell vehicles they did not own at prices below market value, luring unsuspecting buyers. In addition, they reportedly issued fraudulent work visas to bolster the appearance of legitimacy and defrauded victims by transferring funds abroad through illegal channels.

The operation, which police described as “sophisticated and well-coordinated”, targeted vulnerable consumers across the Kingdom and leveraged overseas servers to conceal its activities.

Authorities emphasised that swift action and international cooperation were key in halting the scheme and recovering evidence of illicit financial transfers.

The arrests underline the Saudi government’s commitment to cracking down on online fraud and protecting residents from emerging digital scams, signalling heightened vigilance against cross-border financial crimes.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia to host first WrestleMania outside US 

Saudi Arabia to host first WrestleMania outside US 

2m read
The metro has rapidly become a backbone of Riyadh’s transport system.

Riyadh Metro to start service earlier to ease traffic 

1m read
How Saudi Arabia bets big on Ronaldo to boost tourism

How Saudi Arabia bets big on Ronaldo to boost tourism

2m read
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi shuts 231 businesses in food safety crackdown

1m read