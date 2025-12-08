GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Police recognised for supporting children and families

Accreditation reflects commitment to child and family protection in the emirate

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Official accreditation under child-friendly programme
Official accreditation under child-friendly programme

Sharjah Police has been officially accredited under the first cycle of the “Child- and Family-Friendly Sharjah” programme, issued by the Child-Friendly Sharjah Office of the Sharjah Health Authority.

Ongoing initiatives for children and families
The recognition honours the police force’s continuous efforts to support children and families, while strengthening Sharjah’s community protection framework.

Leadership support and vision

The accreditation aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and highlights the backing of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, for initiatives empowering children and nurturing strong family roles.

Commitment to community and institutional partnerships

Sharjah Police praised the Child-Friendly Sharjah Office for its pioneering role and reaffirmed their dedication to developing services and initiatives that protect children, empower families, and enhance institutional partnerships, positioning Sharjah as a leading model in child and family care.

Related Topics:
Sharjah Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 3rd Child Safety Forum

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 3rd Child Safety Forum

2m read
Guardians must demonstrate the financial ability to support the child and sign an agreement not to alter the child’s identity or beliefs.

New UAE law allows expats to sponsor children

2m read
A session titled “Juggling Between Books and Screens: How Can We Restore Balance in Child Rearing?”

SIBF: Parents urged to swap screen time for story time

2m read
Sheikha Jawaher launches Morocco humanitarian projects

Sheikha Jawaher launches Morocco humanitarian projects

2m read