Sharjah Police recognised for supporting children and families

Accreditation reflects commitment to child and family protection in the emirate
Sharjah Police has been officially accredited under the first cycle of the “Child- and Family-Friendly Sharjah” programme, issued by the Child-Friendly Sharjah Office of the Sharjah Health Authority.
Ongoing initiatives for children and families
The recognition honours the police force’s continuous efforts to support children and families, while strengthening Sharjah’s community protection framework.
The accreditation aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and highlights the backing of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, for initiatives empowering children and nurturing strong family roles.
Sharjah Police praised the Child-Friendly Sharjah Office for its pioneering role and reaffirmed their dedication to developing services and initiatives that protect children, empower families, and enhance institutional partnerships, positioning Sharjah as a leading model in child and family care.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox