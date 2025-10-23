GCC’s trade ambitions hinge on the fine print of trade agreements

Conversely, well-designed RoO can unlock new export sectors, stimulate investment, and strengthen the manufacturing base. The study illustrates this through two global examples that show how the fine print determines success. Under the ASEAN–India FTA, bilateral trade increased from $40 billion in 2009 to $102 billion in 2023 – a 250 per cent rise – but India’s trade deficit with ASEAN widened by 260 per cent, prompting a policy rethink. In North America, the shift from NAFTA to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement raised local value requirements for vehicles from 62.5 per cent to 75 per cent, triggering a sixfold increase in manufacturing investment between 2018 and 2022.