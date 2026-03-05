Dubai: UAE residents investing in global stocks may see current market dips as opportunities to buy rather than signs of a long downturn, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Markets face pressure from the war in the Middle East and concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt industries. Yet strong economic conditions and steady corporate earnings could limit how far markets fall, the team led by Peter Oppenheimer said in a note.

Even so, Goldman strategists said overall market indexes remained fairly stable until recently. Instead of broad market falls, investors have shifted money quickly between sectors and individual stocks.

Global stocks have had a volatile start to 2026. Markets first reacted to worries that rapid advances in artificial intelligence could reshape industries such as technology, finance and media.

“We see correction risks as high given current valuations, but expect this to present a buying opportunity with relatively low risk of a more protracted and deep bear market,” Oppenheimer said.

Markets steadied after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy was ready to escort oil tankers and that Washington would provide insurance support to shipping companies.

The conflict between the United States and Iran has threatened shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow waterway that carries about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and significant liquefied natural gas supplies.

“The longer this uncertainty persists, or the worse it gets for energy supplies, the higher the perceived risk to growth and inflation will be,” Oppenheimer said.

This follows a strong gains led mainly by the US, where technology and artificial-intelligence companies have driven much of the gains since 2023.

A wider spread of returns across regions and investment styles has pushed stock market valuations higher, the Goldman team said. Many sectors around the world now trade above their 20-year average valuations.

Markets in the Gulf have also moved up and down as investors evaluate the possible impact on regional economies and energy markets.

Equity markets across Asia and the Gulf have reacted quickly to developments because many economies depend heavily on energy shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Financial markets have remained volatile as investors assess the economic impact of the conflict. Tensions between the United States and Iran have raised fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Taken together, these factors suggest that market corrections may offer buying opportunities rather than signal the start of a prolonged downturn, the Goldman analysts noted.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.