Pakistan showcases agro-food strength at Gulf Food 2026 in Dubai

The Pakistan Pavilions, inaugurated at Dubai Expo City and the Dubai World Trade Centre, mark the country’s largest-ever presence at the exhibition. Organised under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the pavilion features 67 companies supported by TDAP alongside 75 independent participants across specialised sectors including Rice, Pulses & Grains, Beverages, Meat & Poultry, and processed foods.

Officials also highlighted Pakistan’s evolving agro sector, focusing on value addition, technology transfer, and agribusiness innovation. Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General of TDAP’s Agro and Food Division, said Pakistan’s fertile land, 1,100-kilometer coastline, and growing agritech capabilities offer significant potential for investment and value-added production. “Joint ventures in fisheries, meat, horticulture, and processed foods could significantly boost exports and strengthen Pakistan’s position in global markets,” he added.

Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Consulate General, described Gulf Food as “a global hub connecting not only the MENA region but markets worldwide,” emphasising the strategic importance of Pakistan-UAE trade, which exceeded $10 billion last year, with $2 billion in exports, largely from agriculture.

Speaking at a networking dinner hosted by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai and TDAP, Consul General Hussain Muhammad highlighted the UAE as a key trading partner and gateway for Pakistani products in the Middle East and beyond. “This platform is a golden opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s diversified and high-quality food products. Pakistan offers competitive production costs and growing compliance with international standards,” he said.

During the exhibition, the delegation visited the Pakistan Pavilion, interacting with exhibitors and regional and international buyers. Products on display ranged from rice, cereals, dairy, spices, cheese, and processed foods to meat, bakery items, juices, and beverages, reflecting strong demand and promising export prospects.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.