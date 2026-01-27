Pakistan showcases agro-food strength at Gulf Food 2026 in Dubai

Over 150 companies highlight Pakistan’s growing footprint in global food markets
Dubai: Pakistan’s food and agriculture sector took Centre stage at Gulf Food 2026, one of the world’s largest food and agribusiness exhibitions, demonstrating the country’s competitive edge and expanding export potential.
With over 150 Pakistani companies participating, nearly double from last year, the event underscores Pakistan’s ambition to strengthen trade ties with the UAE and expand its global market footprint.
The Pakistan Pavilions, inaugurated at Dubai Expo City and the Dubai World Trade Centre, mark the country’s largest-ever presence at the exhibition. Organised under the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the pavilion features 67 companies supported by TDAP alongside 75 independent participants across specialised sectors including Rice, Pulses & Grains, Beverages, Meat & Poultry, and processed foods.
Speaking at a networking dinner hosted by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai and TDAP, Consul General Hussain Muhammad highlighted the UAE as a key trading partner and gateway for Pakistani products in the Middle East and beyond. “This platform is a golden opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s diversified and high-quality food products. Pakistan offers competitive production costs and growing compliance with international standards,” he said.
“This year’s participation is a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to economic diplomacy and export-led growth,” he added.
Ali Zeb Khan, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Consulate General, described Gulf Food as “a global hub connecting not only the MENA region but markets worldwide,” emphasising the strategic importance of Pakistan-UAE trade, which exceeded $10 billion last year, with $2 billion in exports, largely from agriculture.
Officials also highlighted Pakistan’s evolving agro sector, focusing on value addition, technology transfer, and agribusiness innovation. Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General of TDAP’s Agro and Food Division, said Pakistan’s fertile land, 1,100-kilometer coastline, and growing agritech capabilities offer significant potential for investment and value-added production. “Joint ventures in fisheries, meat, horticulture, and processed foods could significantly boost exports and strengthen Pakistan’s position in global markets,” he added.
During the exhibition, the delegation visited the Pakistan Pavilion, interacting with exhibitors and regional and international buyers. Products on display ranged from rice, cereals, dairy, spices, cheese, and processed foods to meat, bakery items, juices, and beverages, reflecting strong demand and promising export prospects.
Shabbir Merchant, President of Pakistan Business Council Dubai, added, “Gulf Food 2026 is more than an exhibition. It is a gateway for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth,” reaffirming ongoing support for Pakistani businesses seeking global market access.”
