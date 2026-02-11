UAE Federal Government announces official working hours for Ramadan

The application of flexible working regulations may continue
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the official working hours for ministries and federal entities during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Working hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours will be from 9am to midnight., except for employees whose job nature requires otherwise.
In a statement published on its official website, the authority noted that the application of flexible working regulations may continue, provided that the approved daily working hours are met.
It also stated that employees may be granted flexibility to work remotely on Fridays, with remote work not exceeding 70 per cent of the entity’s total workforce, in accordance with the approved regulations.