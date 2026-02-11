GOLD/FOREX
UAE Federal Government announces official working hours for Ramadan

The application of flexible working regulations may continue

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
We are days away from Ramadan
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the official working hours for ministries and federal entities during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Working hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours will be from 9am to midnight., except for employees whose job nature requires otherwise.

In a statement published on its official website, the authority noted that the application of flexible working regulations may continue, provided that the approved daily working hours are met.

It also stated that employees may be granted flexibility to work remotely on Fridays, with remote work not exceeding 70 per cent of the entity’s total workforce, in accordance with the approved regulations.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
