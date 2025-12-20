Heavy rain continues in UAE: Waterlogged streets and flowing wadis

Videos capture waterfalls and intense downpours in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah
Dubai: Northern parts of the UAE are facing heavy rainfall, leading to significant waterlogging in streets and low-lying areas.
The persistent showers have also created natural waterfalls in some regions, turning wadi beds and rocky slopes into temporary cascades.
Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution, especially while driving, as floodwaters and slippery surfaces pose risks.
A persistent low-pressure system, reinforced by an upper-air low, is driving widespread cloudiness and rain across northern Emirates.
Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have been among the hardest hit, with areas including Al Jeer, Shamm, Shamal, and Al Tawain reporting continuous rainfall.
Locals have shared videos capturing full-flowing wadis and cascading streams, highlighting the intensity of the showers.
Social media accounts like storm_ae show widespread downpours across Umm Al Quwain and Hamriya in Sharjah, with waterlogged streets and overflowing drainage in several neighbourhoods.
Winter arrived with a chill, as temperatures dropped to 3.5°C early Saturday, with the coldest spot recorded at Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.
Winter has arrived with a chill across the UAE, as temperatures plunged to 3.5°C early Saturday morning after widespread rain. The day's highest temperature reached 23°C in Fujairah I.A. at 2pm UAE time.
Daytime: Pleasantly cool, ideal for outdoor activities
Night: Distinctly cold inland and in mountainous areas
Winds: North-westerly to south-westerly, fresh at times, may raise dust
Sea conditions: Rough in the Arabian Gulf; caution advised for marine activities
Humidity: Higher at night in coastal and western areas, creating mist
Sunday–Monday: Partly cloudy skies, slight rise in temperatures, humid overnight
Tuesday–Wednesday: Partly cloudy, morning mist possible in internal western areas, seas gradually calm, winds light to moderate
Authorities remind residents and motorists to exercise caution on wet roads and monitor sea conditions before heading out.
The cool, crisp weather is perfect for:
Mountain drives and early-morning hikes
Campfires and desert stays
Sunset beach walks with a light jacket
Stay safe, enjoy the winter chill, and plan outdoor activities with care!
