Heavy rain continues in UAE: Waterlogged streets and flowing wadis

Videos capture waterfalls and intense downpours in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Authorities warn residents as rain causes waterlogging

Dubai: Northern parts of the UAE are facing heavy rainfall, leading to significant waterlogging in streets and low-lying areas.

The persistent showers have also created natural waterfalls in some regions, turning wadi beds and rocky slopes into temporary cascades.

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution, especially while driving, as floodwaters and slippery surfaces pose risks.

A persistent low-pressure system, reinforced by an upper-air low, is driving widespread cloudiness and rain across northern Emirates.

Rain and waterlogged streets

Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have been among the hardest hit, with areas including Al Jeer, Shamm, Shamal, and Al Tawain reporting continuous rainfall.

Locals have shared videos capturing full-flowing wadis and cascading streams, highlighting the intensity of the showers.

Social media accounts like storm_ae show widespread downpours across Umm Al Quwain and Hamriya in Sharjah, with waterlogged streets and overflowing drainage in several neighbourhoods.

Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious, avoid low-lying areas, and follow safety guidelines as the heavy rain continues.

Coolest morning of the season

Winter arrived with a chill, as temperatures dropped to 3.5°C early Saturday, with the coldest spot recorded at Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.

Winter has arrived with a chill across the UAE, as temperatures plunged to 3.5°C early Saturday morning after widespread rain. The day’s highest temperature reached 23°C in Fujairah I.A. at 2pm UAE time. 

Weekend weather snapshot

  • Daytime: Pleasantly cool, ideal for outdoor activities

  • Night: Distinctly cold inland and in mountainous areas

  • Winds: North-westerly to south-westerly, fresh at times, may raise dust

  • Sea conditions: Rough in the Arabian Gulf; caution advised for marine activities

  • Humidity: Higher at night in coastal and western areas, creating mist

Early week outlook

  • Sunday–Monday: Partly cloudy skies, slight rise in temperatures, humid overnight

  • Tuesday–Wednesday: Partly cloudy, morning mist possible in internal western areas, seas gradually calm, winds light to moderate

Safety advisory

Authorities remind residents and motorists to exercise caution on wet roads and monitor sea conditions before heading out.

Winter plans made for the outdoors

The cool, crisp weather is perfect for:

  • Mountain drives and early-morning hikes

  • Campfires and desert stays

  • Sunset beach walks with a light jacket

Stay safe, enjoy the winter chill, and plan outdoor activities with care!

