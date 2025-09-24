Drivers beware, heavy traffic on E311 and E44 roads causes major delays

Dubai: Motorists in Dubai are currently experiencing significant delays on the E311 road this morning, Wednesday, September 24, particularly during peak traffic congestion. Heavy traffic has been reported in the Al Barsha area, while lighter conditions are noted in the Jebel Ali area. Notable delays are also occurring on the E311 road, especially near the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, as well as on the E44 road close to Jumeirah Village Triangle. Additionally, heavy traffic is expected on the E44 road throughout Wednesday morning.