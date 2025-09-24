GOLD/FOREX
Drivers beware, heavy traffic on E311 and E44 roads causes major delays

Abu Dhabi Police implement temporary speed limit reductions on multiple roads

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Emirates road traffic
Emirates road traffic
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists in Dubai are currently experiencing significant delays on the E311 road this morning, Wednesday, September 24, particularly during peak traffic congestion. Heavy traffic has been reported in the Al Barsha area, while lighter conditions are noted in the Jebel Ali area. Notable delays are also occurring on the E311 road, especially near the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, as well as on the E44 road close to Jumeirah Village Triangle. Additionally, heavy traffic is expected on the E44 road throughout Wednesday morning.

Along with the traffic disruptions, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued warnings about dense fog in several regions across the UAE until 9 am, urging drivers to remain vigilant and exercise caution while on the roads. Drivers should consider alternate routes to bypass the most congested areas and reduce delays.

In Abu Dhabi, several road speed limits have been temporarily reduced due to heavy fog. Abu Dhabi Police have issued warnings, advising drivers to exercise extreme caution while travelling, as visibility may be significantly compromised. The reduced speed limits are being implemented in various parts of the Emirate to ensure the safety of all road users during these adverse weather conditions.

