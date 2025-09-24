Red alert issued for thick fog across the UAE; Abu Dhabi police warn drivers

Drivers urged to follow the changing speed limits on electronic boards
A blanket of thick fog engulfed many parts of the UAE on Wednesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has cautioned motorists in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, of reduced visibility on roads.
Red and yellow weather alerts indicated that many parts of the country will be affected by different intensities of fog till 9am on Wednesday morning. According to the alert visibility fell below 1000 meters in these areas.
In Dubai, fog was reported over Al Jaddaf, Al Aweer, Expo City, and Khalifa Tower. In Abu Dhabi, fog developed over Al Falah, Al Riyad City, Bani Yas, AlShawamekh. Fog was also reported over the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road and Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road.
In a message posted on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution on the roads due to low visibility caused by fog. They urged drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards for their safety.
As forecasted earlier this week, a decrease in temperatures has been recorded today. Early morning temperatures in coastal parts of the country, including Dubai and Sharjah, were around 30 to 35°C.
The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea
