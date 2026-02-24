GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Man convicted of killing a grocery store owner set to be executed in Florida

Melvin Trotter faces execution for 1986 murder of a grocer

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Melvin Trotter, 65, is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday (Feb. 24, 2026)
Melvin Trotter, 65, is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday (Feb. 24, 2026)
Florida Department of Corrections

STARKE, Florida: A man convicted of killing a grocery store owner during a robbery is set Tuesday evening to become the second person executed in Florida this year.

Melvin Trotter, 65, is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection starting at 6 pm at Florida State Prison near Starke. Trotter was initially convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1987.

However, the Florida Supreme Court found the trial court had erred in handling aggravating factors in Trotter's case and ordered a new sentencing, and Trotter again drew the death penalty in 1993.

Tuesday's planned execution and another earlier this month in Florida follow a record 19 executions in the state last year.

In 2025, Gov. Ron DeSantis oversaw more executions in a single year than any other Florida governor since the death penalty was reinstated in the U.S. in 1976. The previous Florida record was eight executions in 2014.

According to court records, Trotter strangled and stabbed Virgie Langford at her store in Palmetto in 1986. A truck driver found Langford alive after the attack, and she was able to describe her attacker before eventually dying at a hospital.

Besides recalling Trotter's physical appearance, Langford said her attacker had a Tropicana employee badge with the name “Melvin” on it. According to court records, police later found a T-shirt with Langford's blood type at Trotter's home and the man's handprint on a meat cooler at the grocery store.

Last week, the Florida Supreme Court denied appeals filed by Trotter. His attorneys had argued that Florida corrections officials had mismanaged its own death penalty protocols. Attorneys also argued that Trotter's advanced age of 65 should exempt him from execution.

Trotter's final appeals were still pending Tuesday before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A total of 47 people were executed in the U.S. in 2025. Florida led the way with a flurry of death warrants signed by DeSantis. Alabama, South Carolina and Texas tied for second with five executions each last year.

So far this year, Texas, Oklahoma and Florida have carried out one execution each.

On Feb. 10, a man convicted of killing a traveling salesperson who he and his brother had met at a bar become the first person executed in Florida this year. Ronald Palmer Heath, 64, was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the 1989 killing of Michael Sheridan.

Two more Florida executions have already been scheduled for next month: Billy Leon Kearse, 53, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on March 3, and Michael Lee King, 54, on March 17.

All Florida executions are carried out by injecting a sedative, a paralytic and a drug that stops the heart, according to the Department of Corrections.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rafael Nadal speaks onstage during day 2 of the America Business Forum at Kaseya Center on November 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

We've to ski together, Lindsey Vonn tells Rafael Nadal

2m read
The court ruled that the driver and the owner of the vehicle that caused the collision were jointly liable for the damages.

Driver ordered to pay Dh220,000 in uninsured crash case

1m read
Derrick Johnson, whose mother's body was one of 189 left to decay in the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado, walks toward the El Paso County Courthouse for owner Jon Hallford's sentencing in Colorado Springs, on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Funeral home owner gets 40 years for abusing corpses

3m read
The company’s owner attended the hearing and argued the case should be dismissed on the grounds of lack of standing.

WhatsApp proof wins Dh13,000 event refund

2m read