GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Florida carries out its first execution of 2026

Convict, 64, who murdered a travelling salesman was put to death by lethal injection

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ronald Heath, 64, who had previously served 10 years in prison for another murder committed when he was 16 years old, was executed in Florida state prison in Raiford.
Ronald Heath, 64, who had previously served 10 years in prison for another murder committed when he was 16 years old, was executed in Florida state prison in Raiford.
Shutterstock

A 64-year-old man convicted of murdering a traveling salesman was put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday in Florida, the US state that carried out more executions last year than any other.

Ronald Heath, who had previously served 10 years in prison for another murder committed when he was 16 years old, was executed at 6:12 pm (2312 GMT) at the state prison in Raiford.

"The sentence of the State of Florida v. Inmate Ronald P. Heath was carried out at 6:12 PM EST," the Florida Department of Corrections said, without providing further details.

Heath was sentenced to death for the 1989 murder of Michael Sheridan during a robbery committed with his younger brother, Kenneth Heath.

Life in prison for brother

Kenneth Heath pleaded guilty to murder and testified against his brother. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The jury found that "Ronald Heath was the dominant actor in the murder and robbery, and that he maintained substantial influence over his younger, weaker brother, Kenneth," according to court documents.

Sheridan's killing came just months after Ronald Heath had been released from prison after serving 10 years of a 30-year prison sentence for a murder committed when he was a teenager.

The execution was the second in the United States this year.

A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend was put to death by lethal injection in Texas last month. 

There were 47 executions in the United States last year, the most since 2009, when 52 inmates were put to death.

Florida carried out the most executions in 2025 -- 19 -- followed by Alabama, South Carolina and Texas, where there were five each.

Thirty-nine of last year's executions were carried out by lethal injection.

Three were by firing squad and five by nitrogen hypoxia, which involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.

The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 US states, while three others -- California, Oregon and Pennsylvania -- have moratoriums in place.

President Donald Trump is a proponent of capital punishment and has called for an expansion of its use "for the vilest crimes."

cl/nro/jgc

© Agence France-Presse

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Prajapati’s death brings a tragic end to a prolonged legal battle that stretched across most of his adult life.

Acquitted after 30 years in jail, man dies the next day

2m read
Blake Wilkins, a Redline Iguana Removal trapper, unloads cold-stunned as well as dead green iguanas from the back of a pickup truck after he collected them during a cold spell on February 02, 2026, in Hollywood, Florida.

Cold-stunned Iguana's are falling from trees in Florida

3m read
This courtroom sketch shows Ryan Routh, left, throwing his arms up directed at U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in frustration as jury selection begins in the trial of Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Man who tried to shoot Trump gets life in prison

3m read
Serial killer Frank Athen Walls has been executed at the Florida State Prison for the 1987 murders of Edward Alger & Ann Peterson. Walls murdered 5 people between 1985-87.

Florida serial killer says 'sorry' before execution

3m read