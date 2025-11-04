I don’t agree, Cristiano Ronaldo's stern reply when asked if Lionel Messi is better

Portuguese superstar lashes out at Wayne Rooney’s comment during an interview
Dubai: Every time the age-old debate over who is better — Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi — resurfaces, it sparks a flood of opinions. Discussions over who deserves the title of the greatest of all time have raged for years, and once again the spotlight has returned to the rivalry after the Portuguese football legend sat down for an interview with journalist Piers Morgan.
Now 40 and playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo was asked who he believes is the superior player — himself or Messi — and, unsurprisingly, he didn’t hesitate to rank himself above the Inter Miami forward.
In a teaser clip from the interview set to be released later today, Morgan tells Ronaldo that England legend and former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney had remarked, “I don’t hate you, but I still think Messi is better.”
Ronaldo, visibly irritated by the comment, replied, “No problem. I don’t agree — I don’t want to be humble.”
In a previous interview, Rooney had expressed admiration for both icons, saying, “I understand that people can say Messi, people can say Ronaldo — they are both incredible, probably the best two players to ever play the game.”
However, when asked directly who he preferred, Rooney quickly answered, “Lionel Messi. For me, Messi’s just got that little bit more flair, which I like in a player — that’s the reason.”
True to his trademark confidence, Ronaldo once again proclaimed himself the greatest footballer of all time. Now in the twilight of his career, he has set his sights on reaching 1,000 career goals, a milestone no player has ever achieved.
After scoring a brace in his most recent match for Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s tally stands at 952 professional goals, leaving him just 48 away from the historic mark. Already recognised as football’s all-time leading scorer, he remains determined to extend his record even further.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who recently scored in Inter Miami’s loss to Nashville, continues to chase his longtime rival. The 38-year-old Argentine now sits at 891 career goals, trailing Ronaldo by 61 as the legendary duel nears its final chapters.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox