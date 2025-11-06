Alishan Sharafu to captain UAE in ACC Rising Stars Asia 2025

UAE placed in Group B alongside India A, Pakistan A and Oman
Dubai: Top-order batter Alishan Sharafu will lead UAE in the eight-team ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 that will be played in Doha, Qatar from November 14.
The tournament is set to provide UAE’s young and emerging talent an ideal opportunity of showcasing their talent. The 15-member UAE squad includes a number of upcoming players who have done well in recent internationals and UAE’s domestic tournaments.
UAE are placed in Group B. The group also includes India A, Pakistan A and Oman. UAE will take on India A in their opening game on 14 November. Their second match is against Oman on Sunday, 16 November while their third and final group game is against Pakistan A on Tuesday, 18 November.
The tournament semi-finals will be played on 21 November with the final set to take place on Sunday, 23 November.
Group A includes Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A and Hong Kong.
UAE squad for ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: Alishan Sharafu (captain), Aayan Khan, Ahmed Tariq, Ethan D’ Souza, Haider Shah (wicketkeeper), Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Yayin Khan and Zahid Ali.
Support Staff: Amjad Ezzi (team manager), Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Azharuddin Qureshi (strength and conditioning coach), Manipreet Sidhu (video analyst) and Manish Pradeshi (physiotherapist).
UAE matches schedule:
November 14: India A vs UAE – 2:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 16: UAE vs Oman – 12:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 18: Pakistan A vs UAE – 5:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 21: Semi-Finals, 12:30pm and 5:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 23: Final, 5:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium
