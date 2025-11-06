GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Alishan Sharafu to captain UAE in ACC Rising Stars Asia 2025

UAE placed in Group B alongside India A, Pakistan A and Oman

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Alishan Sharafu will lead the UAE team.
Alishan Sharafu will lead the UAE team.
ECB X

Dubai: Top-order batter Alishan Sharafu will lead UAE in the eight-team ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 that will be played in Doha, Qatar from November 14.

The tournament is set to provide UAE’s young and emerging talent an ideal opportunity of showcasing their talent. The 15-member UAE squad includes a number of upcoming players who have done well in recent internationals and UAE’s domestic tournaments.

UAE are placed in Group B. The group also includes India A, Pakistan A and Oman. UAE will take on India A in their opening game on 14 November. Their second match is against Oman on Sunday, 16 November while their third and final group game is against Pakistan A on Tuesday, 18 November.

The tournament semi-finals will be played on 21 November with the final set to take place on Sunday, 23 November.

Group A includes Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A and Hong Kong.

UAE squad for ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: Alishan Sharafu (captain), Aayan Khan, Ahmed Tariq, Ethan D’ Souza, Haider Shah (wicketkeeper), Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Yayin Khan and Zahid Ali.

Support Staff: Amjad Ezzi (team manager), Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Azharuddin Qureshi (strength and conditioning coach), Manipreet Sidhu (video analyst) and Manish Pradeshi (physiotherapist).

UAE matches schedule:

November 14: India A vs UAE – 2:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 16: UAE vs Oman – 12:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 18: Pakistan A vs UAE – 5:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 21: Semi-Finals, 12:30pm and 5:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 23: Final, 5:30pm, West End International Cricket Stadium

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

West Indies' players celebrate after winning the Super Over at the end of the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 21, 2025.

Windies win in super over after setting ODI spin record

1m read
UAE's Harshit Kaushik finished the innings with a blazing 44 off just 12 balls.

UAE back to winning ways after easy victory vs Samoa

2m read
UAE team will begin campaign against Qatar.

UAE target T20 World Cup spot at qualifiers in Oman

2m read
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of UAE's Alishan Sharafu during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025.

Pakistan beat UAE to qualify to Asia Cup Super Four

2m read