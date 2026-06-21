Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 94 off 29 powers India A to dominant tri-nation title win
India A clinched the tri-nation A series final against Sri Lanka A with a commanding 66-run victory, finishing off the contest in the 48th over when the last wicket fell to Vipraj Nigam, with a sharp catch by Anukul Roy sealing the win.
Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight with a sensational 94 off 29 balls, including the fastest half-century in List A cricket history — reached in just 11 deliveries.
The 15-year-old opener shattered the previous record of a 12-ball fifty, setting a new benchmark in the format.
Sooryavanshi’s innings featured 10 fours and eight sixes as he dismantled the Sri Lankan bowling attack from the outset, putting India A in a dominant position after being asked to bat first.
His aggressive start set the tone for India A’s match-winning total in the final.
The youngster came within striking distance of a historic milestone, needing just six runs to reach a century and potentially match the fastest List A hundred ever recorded.
However, Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige ended his innings on 94, denying him a place in the record books alongside the fastest centurions in the format.
The Bihar-born batter has emerged as one of India’s brightest prospects following a standout IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals, where he piled up runs at a remarkable strike rate and finished among the top performers of the tournament.
With upcoming international assignments on the horizon, Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking knock further strengthens expectations around his rapid rise in world cricket.
With inputs from ANI