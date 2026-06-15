Verbal spat turns physical as tempers boil over in India A–Sri Lanka A finish
Teenage India A batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at the centre of a heated on-field altercation following a tense Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday.
Tempers flared after the match ended, with Sooryavanshi seen engaging in a verbal exchange with Sri Lankan players before a brief physical confrontation.
The situation escalated quickly before teammates and officials stepped in to separate the players, with senior wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella among those who helped defuse tensions.
The incident came after a charged finish to a closely fought contest that went down to the Super Over after both sides ended on 265 runs.
Sri Lanka A edged India A in a dramatic Super Over, restricting the visitors to just nine runs while chasing 16 for victory.
The regulation match had already delivered high drama, with Sri Lanka A matching India A’s total in the final over to force the tie-breaker.
The closing stages of the match saw multiple stoppages amid disputes over decisions in fading light conditions.
India A captain Tilak Varma was involved in extended discussions with umpires over the final ball of the innings, while frustration also grew over wide and no-ball calls.
India A posted 265, recovering from a difficult position thanks to a strong lower-order stand. Vipraj Nigam scored 51, while Suryansh Shedge added 72 to lift the total.
Sri Lanka A responded with Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 93, keeping the chase alive before taking the match into a Super Over and sealing victory.
The match adds to a challenging run for Sooryavanshi, who arrived with high expectations after a standout IPL season but has struggled for consistency in the series, managing 79 runs across three innings.
India A now face a crucial clash against Afghanistan A as they look to stay in contention for the final.