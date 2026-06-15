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Video: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in heated on-field altercation after India A Super Over loss

Verbal spat turns physical as tempers boil over in India A–Sri Lanka A finish

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma get into a verbal fight with Sri Lanka A players in Super Over drama in their clash in the
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma get into a verbal fight with Sri Lanka A players in Super Over drama in their clash in the

Teenage India A batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at the centre of a heated on-field altercation following a tense Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday.

Tempers flared after the match ended, with Sooryavanshi seen engaging in a verbal exchange with Sri Lankan players before a brief physical confrontation.

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The situation escalated quickly before teammates and officials stepped in to separate the players, with senior wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella among those who helped defuse tensions.

The incident came after a charged finish to a closely fought contest that went down to the Super Over after both sides ended on 265 runs.

Sri Lanka A win Super Over thriller

Sri Lanka A edged India A in a dramatic Super Over, restricting the visitors to just nine runs while chasing 16 for victory.

The regulation match had already delivered high drama, with Sri Lanka A matching India A’s total in the final over to force the tie-breaker.

Late tension and umpiring disputes

The closing stages of the match saw multiple stoppages amid disputes over decisions in fading light conditions.

India A captain Tilak Varma was involved in extended discussions with umpires over the final ball of the innings, while frustration also grew over wide and no-ball calls.

India A fall short despite strong recovery

India A posted 265, recovering from a difficult position thanks to a strong lower-order stand. Vipraj Nigam scored 51, while Suryansh Shedge added 72 to lift the total.

Sri Lanka A responded with Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 93, keeping the chase alive before taking the match into a Super Over and sealing victory.

Sooryavanshi’s form under scrutiny

The match adds to a challenging run for Sooryavanshi, who arrived with high expectations after a standout IPL season but has struggled for consistency in the series, managing 79 runs across three innings.

India A now face a crucial clash against Afghanistan A as they look to stay in contention for the final.

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