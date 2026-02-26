T20 World Cup: India wary of ‘slower ball trap’ ahead of must-win clash with Zimbabwe

Data from CricViz shows India have averaged just 15.33 against slower deliveries in the Super Eight stage - the lowest among all teams. Over 40 per cent of such balls have resulted in dot deliveries, highlighting how often India have been tied down when the pace is taken off.

As fans hope South Africa continue their strong run against West Indies, India must focus on their own task at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. The surface at Chepauk is expected to be slow, conditions that could once again expose a problem that has followed team India throughout the tournament.

The middle overs have been another concern. Between overs seven and 15, India have lost 15 wickets - the second-highest among Super Eight teams - while scoring at just 7.31 runs per over.

Overall, India have lost 13 wickets to pace-off deliveries in the competition, averaging 23.53 in these situations. They are also losing a wicket every 14 balls against this tactic, underlining the risk.

If India are to stay alive in the tournament, they must find answers quickly - and avoid falling into the slower ball trap once again.

Zimbabwe’s seamers could look to exploit this weakness. Brad Evans and Blessing Muzarabani both rely on cutters and clever variations, tools that are often effective on slow pitches.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.