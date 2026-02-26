GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

T20 World Cup: India wary of ‘slower ball trap’ ahead of must-win clash with Zimbabwe

Struggles against pace-off deliveries raise concerns before crucial Chepauk test

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Men in Blue must fix middle-overs slump to keep World Cup hopes alive.
Men in Blue must fix middle-overs slump to keep World Cup hopes alive.
X/@BCCI

India head into their must-win ICC T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe with a clear weakness to address — their trouble against slower balls.

As fans hope South Africa continue their strong run against West Indies, India must focus on their own task at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. The surface at Chepauk is expected to be slow, conditions that could once again expose a problem that has followed team India throughout the tournament.

Numbers tell a worrying story

Data from CricViz shows India have averaged just 15.33 against slower deliveries in the Super Eight stage - the lowest among all teams. Over 40 per cent of such balls have resulted in dot deliveries, highlighting how often India have been tied down when the pace is taken off.

Overall, India have lost 13 wickets to pace-off deliveries in the competition, averaging 23.53 in these situations. They are also losing a wicket every 14 balls against this tactic, underlining the risk.

The middle overs have been another concern. Between overs seven and 15, India have lost 15 wickets - the second-highest among Super Eight teams - while scoring at just 7.31 runs per over.

Zimbabwe pace threat

Zimbabwe’s seamers could look to exploit this weakness. Brad Evans and Blessing Muzarabani both rely on cutters and clever variations, tools that are often effective on slow pitches.

If India are to stay alive in the tournament, they must find answers quickly - and avoid falling into the slower ball trap once again.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Hardik Pandya prepares to bowl during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

Hardik Pandya gifts expensive car to ex-wife, son

1m read
Pakistan's Saim Ayub (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Tilak Varma during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

T20 WC: Pakistan turn focus to crucial Namibia clash

2m read
Pakistan's team player gather at the end of the first innings during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can qualify for the Super8s

2m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 14, 2026.

Suryakumar dodges handshake question

2m read