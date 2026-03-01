India v West Indies: Sourav Ganguly predicts thrilling clash at T20 World Cup

Winner will book the final semi-final spot against England
Dubai: Former Indian skipper and Bengal Cricket Association president Sourav Ganguly feels the crucial India v West Indies clash today will be a thriller since both teams are really good in this format.
“It will be a good match. Its is a good ground, good facilities are there. It will be a good game. Both are good teams, either can win. This is a very important match, all World Cup matches are important,” Ganguly said.
The winner of the match will book the second spot in the semi-finals from Group 1, to play against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
Former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda feels India has the upper hand over the West Indies heading into the match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. He believes Eden Gardens is a lucky ground for India and predicts a clean sweep for them.
“This is a knockout or do-or-die match in Eden Gardens, a lucky ground for India ... It will be a clean sweep for. The way the West Indies played with South Africa, it does not seem it will be able to give a tough competition to India,” Ashok Dinda told ANI.