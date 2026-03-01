GOLD/FOREX
India v West Indies: Sourav Ganguly predicts thrilling clash at T20 World Cup

Winner will book the final semi-final spot against England

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
West Indies' players celebrate after the dismissal of Italy's captain Harry Manenti during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Italy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 19, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Former Indian skipper and Bengal Cricket Association president Sourav Ganguly feels the crucial India v West Indies clash today will be a thriller since both teams are really good in this format.

“It will be a good match. Its is a good ground, good facilities are there. It will be a good game. Both are good teams, either can win. This is a very important match, all World Cup matches are important,” Ganguly said.

The winner of the match will book the second spot in the semi-finals from Group 1, to play against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda feels India has the upper hand over the West Indies heading into the match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. He believes Eden Gardens is a lucky ground for India and predicts a clean sweep for them.

“This is a knockout or do-or-die match in Eden Gardens, a lucky ground for India ... It will be a clean sweep for. The way the West Indies played with South Africa, it does not seem it will be able to give a tough competition to India,” Ashok Dinda told ANI.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
