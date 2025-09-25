Asia Cup 2025: Middle overs key to ‘semi-final’ clash

Bangladesh faces Pakistan in crucial Asia Cup showdown
For Bangladesh cricket, it doesn’t get any bigger than this. It also doesn’t get any more tiring than this – having to play continental giants India and Pakistan on consecutive days. But then, they had three days to recover following their first Super Four match on Saturday and as the Asia Cup gets to the business end, Litton Das’ men will be well aware that their clash against Pakistan is like a ‘semi-final’ following their defeat to India yesterday, with the winner of today’s match assured of making the final.
While die-hard cricket fans in UAE and the world over will be hoping for a third India vs Pakistan clash – the former having already made it through to the final – Bangladesh can still throw a spanner in the works. They have already shown against Sri Lanka that they can grind out results despite things not going their way. Pakistan too will be buoyed by their performance on Tuesday against the Islanders, the only side out of the reckoning.
Here are a couple of talking points ahead of the crucial clash…
Both teams have had batting stutters throughout their campaigns. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has had a tournament to forget as a batter, managing just 45 runs in five matches, with a woeful strike rate of 76. Saim Ayub in the top order has fared even worse, lasting just 24 balls in five matches and scoring 23 runs. For Bangladesh, their top two batsmen, Towhid Hridoy and skipper Das, who sat out the match against India due to a side strain, have been scoring at a pedestrian pace by T20 standards with strike rates below 130. Yes, the pitches haven’t been conducive to free-flowing stroke play, especially in the middle overs, but the batters will need to up the ante, if their teams have to make a match of it.
Thankfully, the bowlers have delivered, with Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi back to his imperious best in the last match, picking up three wickets and getting rid of the Sri Lanka openers cheaply. Haris Rauf has also been impressive, scalping six wickets in the three matches he has played. Maybe, there’s something to say about falling back on experience to get the job done.
For Bangladesh too, it is their seasoned veteran who has shown the way. Left-arm fast-medium bowler Mustafizur Rahman has picked up eight wickets from five matches, helping The Tigers overcome their batting frailties and keeping them in contention.
The spinners too will have a role to play on the Dubai pitch. As has been evident in previous matches, barring India’s explosive opening stands against the UAE, Pakistan and Bangladesh yesterday, it is mostly how well the batters have negotiated the middle overs – make that spinners – that has tilted the balance of a match.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox