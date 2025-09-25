Asia Cup 2025: Middle overs key to ‘semi-final’ clash

Both teams have had batting stutters throughout their campaigns. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha has had a tournament to forget as a batter, managing just 45 runs in five matches, with a woeful strike rate of 76. Saim Ayub in the top order has fared even worse, lasting just 24 balls in five matches and scoring 23 runs. For Bangladesh, their top two batsmen, Towhid Hridoy and skipper Das, who sat out the match against India due to a side strain, have been scoring at a pedestrian pace by T20 standards with strike rates below 130. Yes, the pitches haven’t been conducive to free-flowing stroke play, especially in the middle overs, but the batters will need to up the ante, if their teams have to make a match of it.