From UAE to Bangladesh: How AI weather forecasts boost farming

The pioneering initiative, funded by a grant provided by the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court of the UAE, was launched recently by the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in collaboration with Agricultural Innovation Mechanism for Scale (AIM for Scale) and the University of Chicago.

The programme is training staff from national meteorological and hydrological services (NMHS) and ministries of agriculture across low-and-middle-income countries on how to use AI weather forecasting models that are tailored to farmers’ needs. A team of researchers are ensuring that countries can adopt these innovations early and build world class national services – delivering services once limited to places like the US, EU, or Japan.