“Dubai’s leading position in global trade has been shaped by long-term vision, advanced infrastructure and its ability to connect markets across continents. For nearly five decades, Jebel Ali Port has remained at the heart of a continuing success story, playing a vital role in linking regional and international supply chains while ensuring the uninterrupted flow of commerce under all conditions. We commend the role played by DP World in advancing the UAE and Dubai’s vision for a strong and sustainable economic future that contributes to prosperity and wellbeing around the world,” he said.