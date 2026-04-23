The cast itself is doing real work here too. Mulligan, freshly appointed CBE for services to drama, about to appear as a grieving mother in Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. Idris, who just co-starred in F1. Schafer, whose forthcoming Blade Runner 2099 on Amazon Prime Video - due later this year - makes her an almost too-perfect choice for a campaign about synthetic reality. Levon Hawke - son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, just finding his footing in cinema - alongside John Glacier, the Hackney rapper-poet whose debut album Like A Ribbon, released this past February to universal critical acclaim, announced her as one of the more genuinely singular voices in British music. And then there's Liu Wen - the Chinese model who in 2017 became only the second Chinese model ever to appear on the cover of American Vogue, and whose presence here is a reminder that Prada's idea of plurality has always extended to who gets to be in the room. It's a cast assembled not for fame alone but for the ideas they represent: genre-crossing, boundary-blurring, hard to categorise.