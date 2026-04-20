Faiza Bouguessa and Jumeirah launch Heritage Club capsule collection

If her mother gave her the lens to see beauty, her grandmother gave her the tools to shape it. “She introduced me to sewing and knitting when I was about five years old. That was where my hands first met fabric. Creativity was my refuge as a child and by the age of twelve I knew I wanted to be a fashion designer.” Her Algerian heritage would also later leave its imprint. “As I began visiting Algeria more often, I became deeply inspired by its craftsmanship, materials and textures. Those influences started to appear naturally, almost unconsciously, in my collections.”