Faiza Bouguessa and Jumeirah launch Heritage Club capsule collection

Bouguessa insists on sustainability as a principle, not a trend
As the founder and creative director of Dubai-based ready-to-wear brand Bouguessa, Faiza Bouguessa has become a custodian of refinement, shaping a language of fashion that speaks in clean lines, architectural silhouettes and authenticity. Today, that language finds new resonance in her collaboration with Jumeirah for its first-ever capsule collection: the Jumeirah Heritage Club—a shared manifesto of belonging, memory and modernity.
Born in France to Algerian parents, Faiza’s story begins in a landscape of contrasts: the sunlit quiet of provincial towns and the deep-rooted traditions of North Africa. “Growing up in the South of France, I was surrounded by a culture where fashion was very present,” she recalls. “Fashion Weeks were televised, covered in magazines and discussed as naturally as cinema or music. My mother was passionate about the arts and introduced me to that world from a very young age. That exposure really opened my eyes to beauty and creativity in all its forms.”
If her mother gave her the lens to see beauty, her grandmother gave her the tools to shape it. “She introduced me to sewing and knitting when I was about five years old. That was where my hands first met fabric. Creativity was my refuge as a child and by the age of twelve I knew I wanted to be a fashion designer.” Her Algerian heritage would also later leave its imprint. “As I began visiting Algeria more often, I became deeply inspired by its craftsmanship, materials and textures. Those influences started to appear naturally, almost unconsciously, in my collections.”
Faiza’s earliest memory of fashion is cinematic: the arrival of her aunts from Paris, their elegance a stark contrast to the muted tones of her hometown. “Watching them taught me something simple but powerful, that you don’t have to dress to disappear. You can choose beauty even if it sets you apart.” That philosophy still resonates in Bouguessa’s collections, designed for women who understand that true luxury lies in simplicity. “Our mission is to create pieces that outlive seasons: thoughtful silhouettes, elevated materials and a modern aesthetic that bridges cultures without forcing contrast.”
Faiza’s creative process always begins with a feeling, a mood, a story and a sense of place, but is anchored in precision. “I believe emotion gives meaning to design, while technique gives it form.” That interplay has carried her to defining moments, none more significant than presenting Bouguessa on an international stage. “Realising that our Middle Eastern story could resonate globally was a turning point. It reaffirmed my belief that authenticity travels, that staying true to your identity is not a limitation but your greatest strength.”
In an industry challenged by its environmental impact, Bouguessa insists on sustainability as a principle, not a trend. “It starts with designing timeless pieces that last. We also look for thoughtful ways to reduce waste by incorporating deadstock materials and subtly upcycling pieces from previous seasons. And sustainability extends to people. We ensure fair wages and proper working conditions for everyone we work with.”
That same sense of responsibility shapes her collaboration with Jumeirah. The Jumeirah Heritage Club is more than a capsule collection; it is a narrative stitched in fabric—a love letter to Dubai. “It celebrates the nostalgia of belonging, and that emotional connection many of us feel to Jumeirah and its timeless icons like the Burj Al Arab. The capsule captures that sense of familiarity and pride through refined, minimal designs that blend comfort and sophistication. For me, Jumeirah represents home. Collaborating with such an iconic Dubai institution felt natural because we share the same values: excellence, elegance and authenticity.”
Living in the UAE has been transformative, shaping Faiza’s aesthetic and expanding her vision. “The UAE has given me freedom, creatively and entrepreneurially. It’s a place that encourages ambition and celebrates diversity.”
As for what lies ahead, Faiza speaks with clarity. “I want to explore new categories, reimagine craftsmanship and keep building a brand that connects our community through shared values of strength, grace and purpose. My vision is for Bouguessa to become a global symbol of refinement and quiet luxury, born in Dubai, made for the world.”
In a world that often equates luxury with excess, Faiza Bouguessa offers an alternative
—a vision of sophistication that is deeply human. Her designs do not clamour for attention; they command it softly, like a well-composed line of poetry. And in her collaboration with Jumeirah, that poetry finds a new verse, written in the language of heritage and belonging.