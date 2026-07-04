How this Ukrainian expat reinvented herself in the UAE

Her journey reflects how uncertainty, community, creativity can reshape a life in Dubai
Dubai: For Ukrainian expat Viktoriia Rieva, life in the UAE has never followed a straight line and that is exactly what made it meaningful.
A curiosity for cultures has first brought her across borders at a young age. By 22, she has already lived in Germany for a year before setting her sights on a new destination.
“The next country on the map was the UAE,” Rieva told Gulf News.
She has arrived in 2012, initially working in hospitality in Ras Al Khaimah. But what began as a practical move has soon turned into something more defining.
Living in the UAE has exposed her to a fast-moving, international environment, one that gradually shifted her ambitions.
“After arriving in the UAE, I began dreaming about joining aviation,” recalled Rieva.
That dream has eventually led her to a role with flydubai, where she worked as cabin crew for more than a decade. It has been chapter that became deeply tied to her identity.
In 2020, like many working in aviation, Rieva has been furloughed. She has admitted that the news was not easy to accept.
“The very same day I received the news, I met a friend in a similar situation and we started brainstorming what we could do,” shared Rieva.
With limited opportunities in the job market and some personal savings, she has chosen to revisit a skill she studied years earlier, graphic design.
“The natural instinct was to get back to designing as I hold a bachelor’s diploma in graphic design.”
As she started her freelance work, Viktoriia has refined not just her craft, but her way of working. Over time, she has developed a process built around communication and long-term client relationships.
“I built my process rooted in intentionality, communication, and genuine human relationships. My clients often come back to me for more design work,” described Rieva.
For her, the UAE’s professional landscape has played an important role in this approach. In a city built on international communities, she has believed that relationships often matter as much as skill.
Even after her return to aviation, Rieva has continued her design work, balancing both paths rather than leave one behind.
She has regarded it as a practical decision influenced by time and priorities, allowing her to continue supporting small and medium enterprises in Dubai. This dual path has been more common than many might think.
“So many colleagues of mine are having businesses on the side and I think it’s great that the UAE is open to this kind of diversity. My story is a reflection of what is possible if you constantly challenge yourself and don’t stay in your comfort zone,” explained Rieva.
Her creative work has also taken on a more personal dimension during times of global uncertainty. She has offered complimentary typography sessions to business owners and shared branding advice where she could.
“By doing that I realised that small businesses are so vulnerable when hits like this blow,” exclaimed Rieva.
More recently, as work slowed during the summer months, she has applied to volunteer with Mawaheb from Beautiful People Dubai, an initiative supporting artistic expression for people of determination.
According to Rieva, her 14 years in the UAE have been formed as much by people as by profession.
“The sheer exposure to diversity alone is a huge part of how my identity evolved. This has helped me understand people better in general, show empathy and consideration, and outline my place in this community,” stated Rieva.
From aviation, she has learned to stay composed under pressure and remain people-focused. From design, she has come to know how visual communication can influence businesses in powerful but subtle ways. More than anything, the experiences have reinforced the idea of reinvention.
“I learned how important it is to maintain relationships and think outside the box in terms of collaboration. I think my story is another reminder that we can become anyone we want at any stage in our lives if we set our minds towards it.”
Even now, Rieva’s life remains a balancing act between flying and designing, structure and flexibility, stability and uncertainty. She does not see this as a contradiction but rather as continuity.
Because for her, life in the UAE has never been about choosing just one path but about learning how to evolve when the path changes. And at times, the moment everything seems to pause is exactly when something new begins.